WATCH NOW: Residents grill amphitheater owners over plans for Blairs site

Fischer and Wecker pointed out that prep work is done about a week before a show.

“There is minimal site prep that needs to be done because everything is temporary,” Fischer told Mathlery.

Wecker added that the company has talked to the health department about the site’s capacity and safety.

“I wish you the best of luck,” Mathlery said.

Residents also pointed out the limited access in and out of the site. One resident asked if the entrance will be expanded to make it easier to enter and leave the property.

“We plan on an additional roadway,” Wecker said.

Resident Bonnie Rorrer said the last time there was a show at the amphitheater, she could hear it in her house with the doors shut and the air conditioner operating.

She added that parents in the area would not want to have to explain to their children the four-letter words coming from the music played at an event.

“No matter how much many you make, how much would you give in exchange for your soul?” Rorrer asked the company’s owners, one of a couple of Biblical references made by the Rorrers.