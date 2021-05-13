WATCH NOW: Residents grill amphitheater owners over plans for Blairs site

CHATHAM — Pittsylvania County resident Kenny Rorrer had a blunt question for the owners of the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Blairs.
“Will there be drugs at this festival?” said Rorrer, who lives next to Carson Lester Lane close to the 300-acre site.
He asked them how they can guarantee there won’t be — in addition to marijuana — cocaine, methamphetamine, “a buffet of drugs.”
Rorrer also pressed the owners of Purpose Driven Events over concerns of possible decline in values of neighboring properties if concerts and festivals come to the site.
Pittsylvania County officials held a public information meeting Wednesday night at the Pittsylvania County ECC Auditorium in Chatham. About 12-15 residents attended.
“This is just highlighting for the public all the changes planning staff is proposing for the ordinance,” Pittsylvania County Community Development Director Emily Ragsdale told the Danville Register & Bee just before the meeting.
Propelled by upcoming events planned at the amphitheater — including a rock festival in September — Pittsylvania County is looking at changing its musical festival ordinance.
Some of the changes include regulating fire and EMS coverage for events, along with traffic control, insurance coverage, bonds to ensure compliance, security and crowd control, and lighting and noise spillover, among others, the county reported.
The county’s musical festival ordinance was adopted in the 1960s has been updated twice — in 1973 and most recently in 1991, Ragsdale told those in attendance.
“As you can see, it’s extremely outdated,” she said.
The proposed ordinance will work to make sure light from shows is not spilling over into neighboring properties and minimize the negative impacts of sound on those nearby.
It will also address prevention of traffic congestion on U.S. 29 and R & L Smith Road and require promoters to have a minimum of $1 million in liability coverage and a $500,000 bond to ensure all of the rules in the ordinance are met, Ragsdale said.
Pittsylvania County Deputy Director of Public Safety Mike Lee said his office will require a formal fire and EMS plan for events.
“We’ll ensure any fireworks or pyrotechnic displays are approved by the fire marshal’s office,” Lee said.
During the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting in April, members froze accepting applications for upcoming music festivals until the ordinance could be updated, the county reported on its Facebook page.
A public hearing on those changes will be held at the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Response
Responding to Rorrer’s questions, representatives with Purpose Driven Events said all festival and concert attendees and their vehicles would be searched.
“We do full pat-downs,” said company CEO Jonathan Slye, adding that they would work with event security guards and local law enforcement.
As for effects on property values, Slye told Rorrer the value of his home should rise since it would be close to a popular attraction. Rorrer laughed out loud in response.
In March, Purpose Driven Events announced plans for Blue Ridge Amphitheater — formerly known as White Oak Mountain Amphitheater — and started promoting events for 30,000-capacity facility in Blairs by summer.
In a news release, the company said it bought the nearly 300 acres in Blairs because of its location between Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville and Greensboro, N.C. It also touted the layout would allow for scalable events, meaning the capacity could be as low as 5,000 but have the ability to reach up to 30,000.
They previously had a location for the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Appomattox, “but because of restrictions, we wanted to look for a long-term home,” said Chief Operating Officer Terry Wecker.
“When we were looking for a permanent home, since we outgrew that location for Blue Ridge Rock Festival, we looked all over for something that also had that small-town feel,” Wecker said of the White Oak Mountain location.
The festival is planned for four days in September.
In September 2019, Absolute Journey — a tribute band for Journey — kicked off a Ridge Classic Rock Festival at the then-White Oak Mountain Amphitheater. That festival offered performances from tribute bands, alcohol and food, and games.
Also, an overall site plan that shows the layout of the festival would need to be approved by Pittsylvania County Community Development under the proposed change.
County resident Steve Mathlery questioned the company’s experience bringing shows to remote communities like Pittsylvania County.
“How much experience do you have putting on an event this size in a rural area?” Mathlery said.
Company Director of Operations Cara Fischer said she has worked on shows in rural communities in Tennessee and Kansas.
“Each location comes with its unique environments that you have to plan around,” Fischer said.
Impacts on infrastructure
Mathlery asked if they were sure the venue could hold 30,000 people and expressed concerns about the impacts of large events on infrastructure. He also said they have not done any preparation at the site.
“You are four months away from rocking and rolling,” he said. “What have you done at this site?”
Fischer and Wecker pointed out that prep work is done about a week before a show.
“There is minimal site prep that needs to be done because everything is temporary,” Fischer told Mathlery.
Wecker added that the company has talked to the health department about the site’s capacity and safety.
“I wish you the best of luck,” Mathlery said.
Residents also pointed out the limited access in and out of the site. One resident asked if the entrance will be expanded to make it easier to enter and leave the property.
“We plan on an additional roadway,” Wecker said.
Resident Bonnie Rorrer said the last time there was a show at the amphitheater, she could hear it in her house with the doors shut and the air conditioner operating.
She added that parents in the area would not want to have to explain to their children the four-letter words coming from the music played at an event.
“No matter how much many you make, how much would you give in exchange for your soul?” Rorrer asked the company’s owners, one of a couple of Biblical references made by the Rorrers.
Ron Scearce, Pittsylvania County Board of supervisors vice chairman, said he was leaning toward a “no” vote on the ordinance changes.
“I’m still trying to keep an open mind and I want to see all of the plans,” he said.
However, Scearce said it could be a good thing for the county if his concerns are addressed.
Board Chairman Bob Warren said he had concerns about traffic control, but wasn’t too worried about the drug issue. He added that he was “dead on the fence” on the proposals.
“I’m a big advocate of looking at other opportunities to raise revenue in the county in order to not put tax burden on our citizens,” Warren said.