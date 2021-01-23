WATCH NOW: 'Stay as healthy as we can stay': Danville, Pittsylvania County leaders urge residents to receive COVID-19 vaccine

He said some of the city’s first responders have put off signing up for the vaccine because they may still be skeptical about its safety and effectiveness.

“We still have people who are kind of waiting,” Duffer said. “I guess they want to see the first group go through.”

A formal recommendation has not been made for first response units or police department personnel to receive the recommendation, but the city has provided various sorts of information about the vaccine to quell any fears about it.

“We’re not forcing it,” Duffer said. “At this point the city’s not, and I don’t know of any plans to ever mandate it. It’s still a personal decision for people and their health care provider. We’re just offering time slots, and they have to sign up if they want to go.”

Chivvis added that it’s a “personal health decision,” though Danville Police Chief Scott Booth has told department employees he hopes they make what they feel is the safest decision for themselves and the community.

Slemp, on the other hand, said he openly encourages first responders in the county to consider getting the vaccine.