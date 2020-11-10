WATCH NOW: U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine criticizes Republicans' silence regarding Trump's post-election actions

Kaine, the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2016, offered his thoughts on Biden’s victory, the Trump administration’s attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act through the Supreme Court on Tuesday and, primarily, the conduct by the president to undermine the election’s outcome.

Kaine also chided Trump’s decision to fire Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Monday, a move that Kaine called “a risk to national security,” calling the firing unsurprising given Trump’s tendency to fire those he disagrees with. He said he sees it as a glimpse of what is to come during Trump’s remaining time in office.

“I think we’re going to have to fasten our seatbelts over the next 10 weeks,” Kaine said, “because I think President Trump is likely to continue a pattern of behavior that will undermine the legitimacy of a well-run election and create havoc with sacking employees and taking other steps that demonstrate the kind of immaturity we’ve seen from him since the start of his presidency.”

As Trump continues to refute the outcome of the election, Biden’s team is somewhat limited without the assistance normally afforded to the president-elect. Kaine said that the GSA's releasing of money appropriated by Congress would not inhibit Trump from continuing his legal pursuit of the election.