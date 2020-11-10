WATCH NOW: U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine criticizes Republicans' silence regarding Trump's post-election actions

United States Sen. Tim Kaine on Tuesday called out the majority of his Republican colleagues for not doing enough to denounce President Donald Trump’s comments and actions in the days since the presidential race was called in favor of Trump’s Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and his running mate Kamala Harris.
Trump has pushed baseless claims of voter fraud since Saturday, and instead of conceding the election has planned on a series of legal procedures to try to have a portion of the vote in certain battleground states thrown out. It has been unclear what the evidence is for those claims. States led by both parties have pushed back in defense of the process used to count the largest turnout of voters in history.
Biden leads in the popular vote with by about 4 million and has amassed 290 electoral votes (270 are needed) with North Carolina, Georgia and Alaska to be determined.
Further, Trump reportedly has ordered various agency heads to not cooperate with Biden’s transition team, and the head of the General Services Administration has delayed releasing of millions of federal dollars designed for that process in an attempt to stall the transition — all with nary a peep from many Republican officials and politicians.
“I’m just sad seeing them acquiesce to behavior that’s destructive to our democracy,” Kaine told reporters during a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Kaine, the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2016, offered his thoughts on Biden’s victory, the Trump administration’s attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act through the Supreme Court on Tuesday and, primarily, the conduct by the president to undermine the election’s outcome.
Kaine also chided Trump’s decision to fire Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Monday, a move that Kaine called “a risk to national security,” calling the firing unsurprising given Trump’s tendency to fire those he disagrees with. He said he sees it as a glimpse of what is to come during Trump’s remaining time in office.
“I think we’re going to have to fasten our seatbelts over the next 10 weeks,” Kaine said, “because I think President Trump is likely to continue a pattern of behavior that will undermine the legitimacy of a well-run election and create havoc with sacking employees and taking other steps that demonstrate the kind of immaturity we’ve seen from him since the start of his presidency.”
As Trump continues to refute the outcome of the election, Biden’s team is somewhat limited without the assistance normally afforded to the president-elect. Kaine said that the GSA's releasing of money appropriated by Congress would not inhibit Trump from continuing his legal pursuit of the election.
“All it would do would provide some assurance that in the high likelihood of a Biden-Harris administration, they would be more prepared on Day One to tackle the problems that Americans want them to tackle,” Kaine said. “Donald Trump shouldn’t put his tender, bruised ego above the needs of the entire nation, especially when it doesn't prejudice his legal team’s ability to make arguments in court.”
Despite the delay in proper transition procedures, Kaine said he was confident that Biden and Harris will capably handle the responsibilities of their new roles once they take office.
“Knowing Joe and Kamala quite well, I have a real sense of personal satisfaction, too, in knowing their capacities and their ability to take over at a very challenging time,” Kaine said.
Also on Tuesday, the Supreme Court began hearing arguments brought forth by Republican states and the Trump Administration in an effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or at least parts of it.
The Washington Post reported Tuesday afternoon that it appeared a majority of the court appeared willing to uphold most of the ACA, but that didn’t stop Kaine from criticizing Republicans for letting their long-running disdain of the law to get to this point.
“Why a party’s top priority should be taking health insurance away from so many with no plans to replace it is beyond me,” Kaine said. “Nevertheless, that’s where we are.”
More pointedly, Kaine said that stripping more than 20 million Americans of their health care coverage would be disastrous at any time but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Millions and millions have been able to get through this pandemic better because of the ACA,” he said. “This administration has pursued a one-way path to reducing coverage, and we don’t need to keep going down that path.”
