WATCH NOW: Upgrades at Danville airport taking flight, all driven by expected casino traffic

Phase II includes the automobile parking lot, up to 13,000 square feet for corporate hangars, jet aircraft parking ramp and a retaining wall. It is in the design phase, with construction anticipated to be finished in summer 2022, Adelman said.

“The hangars could be developed for use for overnight, transient aircraft use,” he said.

The parking ramp design and construction will cost about $2.1 million, and city officials hope 90% of the project’s cost will be covered by federal money and 8% by the state, with the city paying for the rest, Adelman said.

The taxiway widening project will cost about $2 million, with 80% expected to be covered by the state and the remainder paid for by the city, he said.

Terminal renovations will cost about $800,000, with 65% paid for with state money, Adelman said.

All the projects, including the crosswind runway, total about $8 million.

“We have a lot of projects that are intermingled and directly linked to the development of the casino and anticipated traffic here at the airport,” Adelman said.

As for the terminal renovations, they are expected to begin in March and hopefully end at the close of 2022, Adelman said.