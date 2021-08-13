WATCH NOW: Upgrades at Danville airport taking flight, all driven by expected casino traffic

Work will include widening the taxiway by 25 feet to 50 feet, construction of a new taxi lane and aircraft parking to support a planned new t-hangar building, a jet aircraft parking ramp and an automobile parking lot.
“The planned improvements ... are directly linked to anticipated casino traffic,” Danville Transportation Director Marc Adelman told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview and tour Tuesday morning at the airport. “We’re expecting a large number of corporate jets to come in frequently. We hope that they’ll want to base their aircraft here over time.”
In addition, the city has a $3.05 million crosswind runway rehab project planned, which will likely be paid for with a bond issued by the city of Danville. That is meant to support casino traffic, as well, Adelman said.
“We’re expecting a large number of aircraft that will be coming in, both multi-engine jets as well as single-engine aircraft,” he said.
Planned work at the airport for the next two years — which also includes renovation of the terminal — add up to about $8 million, Adelman said.
Construction on the taxiway widening, new taxi lane and aircraft parking for the new t-hangar building — phase I — is expected to begin next month and should be complete by the end of November, Adelman said.
Phase II includes the automobile parking lot, up to 13,000 square feet for corporate hangars, jet aircraft parking ramp and a retaining wall. It is in the design phase, with construction anticipated to be finished in summer 2022, Adelman said.
“The hangars could be developed for use for overnight, transient aircraft use,” he said.
The parking ramp design and construction will cost about $2.1 million, and city officials hope 90% of the project’s cost will be covered by federal money and 8% by the state, with the city paying for the rest, Adelman said.
The taxiway widening project will cost about $2 million, with 80% expected to be covered by the state and the remainder paid for by the city, he said.
Terminal renovations will cost about $800,000, with 65% paid for with state money, Adelman said.
All the projects, including the crosswind runway, total about $8 million.
“We have a lot of projects that are intermingled and directly linked to the development of the casino and anticipated traffic here at the airport,” Adelman said.
As for the terminal renovations, they are expected to begin in March and hopefully end at the close of 2022, Adelman said.
“The terminal building renovations are exclusively focused on improving amenities to support larger pedestrian traffic coming from the terminal ramp into the building because of anticipated casino use of larger jets, larger passenger groups that will be frequenting the airport,” Adelman said.
Work will include a new entrance with sliding glass doors replaced and removal of the fencing and canopy, with a smaller canopy installed in its place.
Also, there will be an opening in the wall so fixed-base operator staff can move back and forth between the existing area and the new passenger area, Adelman said.
The revamped terminal will also have a new and much larger pilots’ lounge with new amenities.
Ceiling tiles and light fixtures will be removed and replaced. Bathrooms will be expanded or renovated, Adelman said.