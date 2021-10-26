Watch now: With Averett as operator of Danville Regional Airport, a new era takes flight

Averett University celebrated its new role as operator of Danville Regional Airport during an event held at the facility Tuesday.
The university held a ribbon-cutting marking the opening of AU Aviation Services, the new fixed-base operator at the airport.
Dozens of city and university officials attended the event that included recognition of the Rembold family, which had operated the airport for more than 70 years before Averett became the operator July 1 under an agreement with the city of Danville.
“This has been a mission, a life’s work, for the Rembolds,” Averett President Tiffany Franks told attendees just before presenting a framed photo of an airplane in flight to the family. “Pilot after pilot, if they’ve been here, they’ve known a Rembold and they are so appreciative for all the care that has been shown to them by the Rembold family.”
Franks praised the Rembolds’ dedication and service to the airport, calling them “a tough act to follow.” Mike and Libby Rembold operated the facility under General Aviation Inc.
“These two people are synonymous with the fixed-base operation and they have been the bedrock of the operation at the Danville Regional Airport for decades,” Franks said.
General Aviation, a multi-generational, family-owned company, operated the airport since 1948. Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones presented the Rembolds a certificate of recognition during the ceremony.
Jones pointed out the airport’s economic impact, which is about $5 million annually.
“The airport serves race teams, colleges, universities, state entities, the military and cultural agencies, business charters and many others,” Jones said.
The facility’s transformation includes planned renovations to the terminal building and new corporate and T-hangar buildings, Jones said.
“There is no limit to where this region can go,” he said.
Averett University has had a presence at the airport for 40 years, operating its aeronautics degree program out of the George J. Falk Flight Operations Center next door to the fixed-base operator area at the airport.
More than 100 Averett aeronautics majors are learning the business of aviation or receiving in-flight training at the university’s flight school.
The aeronautics program is the largest consumer of the airport, Franks said. The program is expected to “have significant growth in enrollment by 2025,” she said.
Danville Regional Airport is owned and operated by the city of Danville. It covers 800 acres and includes a primary runway and a cross runway.
The city is leasing the fixed-base-operator space to Averett under an agreement that ends Dec. 31, 2024, and is renewable every five years thereafter.
“It’s been a wonderful partnership,” said Averett Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Don Aungst.
Averett hired John Earl as the airport’s inaugural fixed-base operations manager. He has led FBOs across the country, including those in Boston, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as smaller communities in Alabama and Kansas.
Earl told the Register & Bee his role as manager for a new FBO allows him to “kind of make my stamp” on the company.
“The goal was to take something that was brand new and turn it into something that can be considered an industry standard or even above and beyond that,” Earl said of why he took the position.
William “Sid” Allgood, member of the Danville Regional Airport Commission, said during the event, “New services and programs are being established by the fixed-base operator that will attract more traffic to the airport.”
The impact of the airport on economic development in the region cannot be overstated, said Linda Green, an Averett University trustee and executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance.
Casino officials, as well as business prospects interested in the 3,500-acre Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill, fly in and out of the airport, she pointed out.