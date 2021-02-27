WATCH NOW: With ladder truck purchase, a higher question climbs in Pittsylvania County

He said he is aware of the concern of too much equipment in the county already, but he also contends — in such a large, rural area — every second counts, and a ladder truck like this has the ability to help stranded residents or firefighting crews.

“You think about sitting there looking up at those folks on that balcony and waiting for another truck to travel from another district,” Fowler said.

Additionally, Fowler said it’s a good practice to arrange for two ladder trucks at each call that requires one in case the fire compromises one as an exit point. The stations with ladder trucks will continue to communicate that need going forward, and it becomes easier to do with a fourth one.

“My deal is, if you put a guy on a roof 80 feet in the air and you have one ladder and that access point is blocked for him to get off of that building, and there’s not another one there, you know the outcome at the end,” Fowler said.

As the three other other ladder trucks in Pittsylvania County continue to age, Fowler expects the county’s administration to play a larger role in the process of replacing them and storing them at certain stations — potentially different ones than where they currently are.