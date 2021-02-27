WATCH NOW: With ladder truck purchase, a higher question climbs in Pittsylvania County

At a Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue Commission meeting in late January, the board heard discussions regarding the merits for a purchasing of a ladder truck to be located in Blairs.
Dean Fowler, chief of Blairs Fire and Rescue, made his case.
“We’ve got a need. The need is there,” he told the commission. “I want to make sure each one of you understand that we did not wake up this morning and decide we wanted to buy a ladder truck.”
The commission’s members found the terms of the purchase agreeable and the reasoning for the purchase to be sound. During the discussion of the matter, a new question popped up: Doesn’t Pittsylvania County have enough firefighting equipment already?
Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman argued that was the case and said during the meeting he would like for the county to have more input on purchases like this in the future so that more equipment is not bought “on a whim.”
If the truck were to be a county purchase instead of funded primarily from one station or district, he said, it could be rotated throughout the county so that all taxpayers would be able to benefit from its services.
“We would like to be involved in supplying these extraordinary resources for the benefit of all of our citizens,” Smitherman told the commission. “Our citizens, our taxpayers, deserve the appropriate and efficient use of their funds.”
Going that route, Smitherman said, would lessen the burden on individual departments to buy such large pieces of equipment.
“It should not be up to stews and fundraising activities to fund [these],” he said.
Surplus of equipment
Part of the reasoning behind Smitherman’s stance is the county contributed close to $600,000 last year for a pumper truck in Blairs — a piece of equipment, he said, that has much of the same functionality as the new ladder truck would provide.
That kind of overlap, and the ensuing high price tags, is what he wants to avoid.
“We think that is probably too much resource at one station,” Smitherman told the Register & Bee this month, “and that if the county were involved more in the purchase financially of these tremendously expensive pieces of equipment, that the taxpayers in general, and the donors to these fire departments, would get a lot more bang for their buck.”
Smitherman added that an “ad hoc committee” is being created to help determine how to rotate and place these large pieces of equipment. The ability to rotate equipment is key; a vehicle at one station may accrue more miles and general wear and tear faster than a similar vehicle at another station based on how many calls each station responds to and how far away those calls are. If vehicles can be rotated from station to station at the county’s discretion, it could keep certain pieces of equipment in working order longer, which would reduce the need to replace them as often.
Currently, the county has three ladder trucks — one at Chatham, Ringgold and Cool Branch stations. Smitherman said at least two are not in the appropriate position to be fully utilized across the county.
“Our interest is coordination of taxpayer investment,” he said. “We have too many pieces of apparatus in our fire service as a county. If we did a better job of allocating and coordinating that apparatus in the appropriate places in this county, it would save all of us money and be more efficient.”
Mike Neal, chief of the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, said he believes his ladder truck, at least, is appropriately situated in the county because of the station’s proximity to various industrial parks and manufacturing companies like Morgan Olson and Intertape. If one considers the number of people who receive fire and EMS coverage from the station, as well, Neal said it all adds up.
“That’s a pretty big chunk of people,” he said. “We cover a big area.”
According to a needs assessment from a couple of years ago, Fowler said the addition of a ladder truck is similarly justified for the Blairs community.
He said the station’s response area includes schools, apartment complexes, large houses, shopping centers and commercial developments.
“All of this stuff warrants a ladder truck,” he said.
Still, Smitherman said the ladder trucks that operate in the county don’t get used often enough to justify adding a fourth.
“We don’t believe we have a deficit in equipment,” Smitherman said, speaking on behalf of some supervisors and public safety personnel who he said share his same mindset. “We believe we could purge a good bit of that equipment and still have more than necessary to be good responders.”
Training and staffing issues
A more pressing matter, in Smitherman’s eyes, is the need for more volunteers and more training for those volunteers.
“Fire trucks don’t put out fires. People do,” he said. “And we don’t have enough people running fire calls in this county, full stop. And with the trucks we have now, the ladder trucks we have stationed at some of these departments, we don’t even have staff available and trained to operate the trucks.”
He shared an example of one ladder truck being dispatched earlier this year, but it was not usable at the scene because none of the responding firefighters were yet certified on that equipment.
Smitherman further added the county sets aside roughly $75,000 annually to arrange for firefighter training, but in each of the past several years much of that money has been unused and returned.
“Our issue is people, and our issue is training,” he said. “We have enough equipment in this county. We need more people to respond.”
Chris Slemp, the Pittsylvania County public safety director, told the Register & Bee the county is working to address both issues, but progress is slow in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not only limited how many people can take certification classes, but also limited the availability of instructors for those classes.
The county and individual stations continue countywide recruitment efforts as well, but day jobs and other responsibilities make it difficult to staff weekday firefighting shifts, Slemp said. The same is true for emergency medical services.
Some stations, but not all, have started offering small stipends to volunteers for all calls they run or shifts they work, but the amount of money and the terms in which volunteers receive it varies across the county.
Once volunteers are in place, though, Slemp said it’s important to get them trained in various prerequisite courses so that they can then take the more advanced ladder and aerial operations classes.
“I think we have people eager to take training,” he said. “We’re trying to make it easier for them to obtain.”
The truck
Ultimately, the fire and rescue commission recommended the matter of purchasing the truck advance to go in front of the board of supervisors, as is common for large purchases that are not part of the capital improvement plan.
Supervisors approved the purchase of the truck for a price around $750,000 during a Feb. 16 meeting.
The Blairs station will utilize tax-exempt bonds available through the county to secure a $430,000 loan through a private financial institution, which will save the fire department around $17,500 over the life of the loan. Blairs Fire and Rescue will then pay the remainder of the total purchase price.
Fowler hopes to have the truck delivered by mid-March and outfitted with the appropriate equipment in the two months after that.
The apparatus is a 2012 Pierce 100-foot ladder truck. It has 51,000 miles on it and was taken out of commission by another Virginia department in October 2020, per that station’s regulations to replace pieces of equipment after eight years. In addition to the sizable ladder, the truck also boasts a 1,000 gallon-per-minute pump.
Fowler said his station currently has 11 career firefighters who have experience working with a ladder truck of this kind. He added the station will arrange for several other people to receive the appropriate training.
He said he is aware of the concern of too much equipment in the county already, but he also contends — in such a large, rural area — every second counts, and a ladder truck like this has the ability to help stranded residents or firefighting crews.
“You think about sitting there looking up at those folks on that balcony and waiting for another truck to travel from another district,” Fowler said.
Additionally, Fowler said it’s a good practice to arrange for two ladder trucks at each call that requires one in case the fire compromises one as an exit point. The stations with ladder trucks will continue to communicate that need going forward, and it becomes easier to do with a fourth one.
“My deal is, if you put a guy on a roof 80 feet in the air and you have one ladder and that access point is blocked for him to get off of that building, and there’s not another one there, you know the outcome at the end,” Fowler said.
As the three other other ladder trucks in Pittsylvania County continue to age, Fowler expects the county’s administration to play a larger role in the process of replacing them and storing them at certain stations — potentially different ones than where they currently are.
If and when that happens, Fowler said the addition of this truck — purchased with Blairs money — gives him some security that he’ll still have such a vital piece of equipment the station can call its own.
“I don’t want to take away from anybody else, and I don’t want anybody else to take away from the community of Blairs,” he said. “We’re going to take care of our neighbors just like they take care of us.”
“Fire trucks don’t put out fires. People do. And we don’t have enough people running fire calls in this county, full stop. And with the trucks we have now, the ladder trucks we have stationed at some of these departments, we don’t even have staff available and trained to operate the trucks.”
David Smitherman, Pittsylvania County administrator