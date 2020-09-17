WATCH NOW: You can cast your ballots starting Friday

Q&A about voting

When is the General Election?

Nov. 3

What hours are the polls open?

They are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. Curbside voting is available at polling locations for voters with special needs and social distancing and masks are recommended for those voting inside the polling area. But there are more early voting opportunities this year, and it's easier to vote by mail.

How do I find out if I’m registered to vote?

Go to www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click “GO.” Click “check registration status,” and enter your name, date of birth, last four digits of your social security number, choose your locality and check the certification box. Hit the “continue” button and you’ll be able to see your voter record. If you aren’t in the system and you think you should be, contact your local registrar.

Who is my local registrar?

If you live in Danville, it’s Peggy Petty. Her phone number is (434) 799-6560 and her email is govote@danvilleva.gov. If you live in Pittsylvania County, it’s Kelly Keesee. Her phone number is (434) 432-7971 and her email is kelly.keesee@pittgov.org.

Do I need to bring proof that I am registered to vote?

No, but you do need a qualifying ID. Acceptable forms of identification include: voter confirmation documents, Virginia driver’s license, Virginia DMV-issued ID, U.S. passport, employer-issued ID, student ID issued by a community college or university in the U.S., U.S. or Virginia government-issued ID, tribal ID, Virginia voter photo ID card or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck.

Do I qualify to vote absentee — so I can vote by mail and avoid lines and COVID-19 exposures?

You think of "absentee" voting as having to have a reason to vote by mail or at the registrar's office rather than at the polls on Election Day, but you do not have to have a reason to vote early.

How do I apply for an absentee ballot to vote by mail?

One of three ways: Apply www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal, contact your registrar and request a ballot or visit the registrar’s office and complete the application.

What is the deadline if I vote absentee?

If you apply by mail, you must do so by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, and absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and must arrive by noon on Nov. 6.

What those drop boxes?

The General Assembly passed legislation to set up drop boxes for absentee ballots, so they won't have to be mailed. The Virginia Department of Elections will soon provide guidance to local registrars about how to manage the drop boxes.

How is COVID-19 going to affect the process this year?

If you are going to vote early and in-person or to register in person, you will have to follow the rules of the building you are visiting.

How many people are registered to vote this year and how many requests have been received to vote absentee or by mail?

In Danville, there are about 28,000 registered voters, About 3,400 absentee ballot requests have been received so far, compared to 2,264 absentee ballots cast in 2016.

Pittsylvania County has about 44,000 registered voters and has received nearly 4,000 absentee ballot requests. In 2016, 2,930 voters cast absentee ballots in the county.

Are my local officials equipped to handle this year’s election during a pandemic?

Danville's registrar office is prepared staff-wise for pandemic voting, but faces a challenge with limited space in its small office. The office has two full-time and three part-time employees.

In Pittsylvania County, the registrar has hired more than 20 temporary employees and set up a satellite location at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex on U.S. 29 in Chatham to handle the no-excuse, in-person absentee voting. Voters' temperatures will be checked at the door. If their temperature is high, they will be asked to vote curbside.

Will there be enough poll workers on Election Day?

In Danville, Petty told the Danville Register & Bee she has had no trouble with having enough poll workers in the city. Besides the roster of poll workers, there is an alternate list of willing volunteers who are called in case a worker is unwilling show up at their precinct due to the pandemic or cannot come in due to a last-minute emergency. "We're plugging in the holes," Registrar Peggy Petty said.

Pittsylvania County has enough poll workers, but may have to add more volunteers at a couple of precincts, Registrar Kelly Keesee said.

I’ve heard some people are receiving an application to vote absentee without asking for it. What’s that about?

Recently, there have been three different mailings by third-party groups: The Center for Voter Information, Democratic Party of Virginia and Republican Party of Virginia. You may complete and return the application, which is pre-addressed to your locality, but these groups are not affiliated with the Department of Elections in Richmond or your local registrar.