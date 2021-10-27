Watch now: Youngkin campaigns in Danville to enthusiastic crowd

Pledging to cut taxes and reduce government overreach, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin rallied supporters during a campaign event at the Community Market in Danville on Tuesday evening.
"We have a moment here, a defining moment, where we all get to change the trajectory of this great commonwealth of Virginia, not just for Virginians, not just for those who live here, but for the entire United States," Youngkin told about 200-300 supporters.
During his speech before a spirited crowd in a rock-concert atmosphere, Youngkin said he he would "declare the largest tax refund in the history of Virginia," eliminate the grocery tax and double everyone's standard tax deduction.
In the first year, there will be nearly $1,500 in tax savings from tax cuts, Youngkin said.
He took jabs at his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, accusing him and his party of wanting to take taxpayers' money.
"They think it's their money," Youngkin said. "I know it's your money. Terry McAuliffe wants to spend your money. I want to make sure it comes back to you."
But before Youngkin arrived at the Community Market to take the stage, his campaign built anticipation for his supporters by giving him a rock-star treatment. Supporters waited more than an hour for Youngkin while music by AC/DC, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac and other artists blasted from the sound system.
Speakers also included Republican lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears, state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Moneta, and Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville.
"Terry McAuliffe, I'm sorry, 'Terry McAwful,' is scared," Stanley told the crowd.
Marshall, before leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, joked, "If anybody wants to take a knee, you can do it now."
Lindsay Bowman sang the National Anthem.
At around 8 p.m., Pittsylvania County School Board candidate for the Dan River District Kelly Merricks introduced Youngkin, who made his entrance while Norman Greenbaum's "Spirit in the Sky" began to roll out of the sound system.
Youngkin also promised to "work for our veterans because they deserve so much more" and protect Second Amendment rights.
Terry McAuliffe "wants to take guns from law-abiding citizens and he wants to make it easier for criminals to get guns," Youngkin said. Virginia also needs to protect the 10th Amendment, which limits the power of the federal government, and "push back on overreach from Washington," he said.
Youngkin, former CEO of the investment firm The Carlyle Group, also pledged to launch an audit of every state department and eliminate waste and fraud — starting with the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
"We're going to have a government that works for us and stops telling us what to do," Youngkin said.
He urged supporters to do more than just vote, but volunteer, act as election observers, bring 10 friends with them to the polls and put red Youngkin signs in their yards.
"This is not a spectator sport," he told the crowd "It's time to get in the arena."
The gubernatorial race is neck-and-neck, he said.
He also took a shot at critical race theory, which he said pits students against each other. He promised to increase the number of charter schools in the state.
"We're going to make sure schools stand for excellence," he said.
Critical race theory is not mentioned in the state’s Standards of Learning. A growing list of localities say they do not teach it, according to Politifact, a fact-checking outlet.
The murder rate went up 43% while McAuliffe was in office from 2014-18 and 88 schools failed to reach accreditation, Youngkin said. In response, McAuliffe lowered standards so not one would fail, he said.