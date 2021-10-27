Watch now: Youngkin campaigns in Danville to enthusiastic crowd

Pledging to cut taxes and reduce government overreach, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin rallied supporters during a campaign event at the Community Market in Danville on Tuesday evening.

"We have a moment here, a defining moment, where we all get to change the trajectory of this great commonwealth of Virginia, not just for Virginians, not just for those who live here, but for the entire United States," Youngkin told about 200-300 supporters.

During his speech before a spirited crowd in a rock-concert atmosphere, Youngkin said he he would "declare the largest tax refund in the history of Virginia," eliminate the grocery tax and double everyone's standard tax deduction.

In the first year, there will be nearly $1,500 in tax savings from tax cuts, Youngkin said.

He took jabs at his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, accusing him and his party of wanting to take taxpayers' money.

"They think it's their money," Youngkin said. "I know it's your money. Terry McAuliffe wants to spend your money. I want to make sure it comes back to you."