Water main work will close Union Street Bridge Road in Danville for three days next week


The city of Danville will close Union Street Bridge Road from Monday through Wednesday while work is performed on a water main replacement on Riverside Drive.
Detours will be in place at Riverside Drive and Henry Road, the city reported, but access will be available to Robert Woodall Nissan from the Henry Road side.
The water main replacement project extends Riverside Drive from Audubon Drive to Arnett Boulevard.
