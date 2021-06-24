 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water main work will close Union Street Bridge Road in Danville for three days next week
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Water main work will close Union Street Bridge Road in Danville for three days next week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Detour
City of Danville, provided

The city of Danville will close Union Street Bridge Road from Monday through Wednesday while work is performed on a water main replacement on Riverside Drive.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Detours will be in place at Riverside Drive and Henry Road, the city reported, but access will be available to Robert Woodall Nissan from the Henry Road side.

The water main replacement project extends Riverside Drive from Audubon Drive to Arnett Boulevard.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows rescuers working to find people trapped under rubble

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert