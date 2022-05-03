'Whenever I try to turn in to my house, I'm taking my life into my hands.' Fixes eyed for Piney Forest Road in Danville.

For Danville resident Ann Mayo, Piney Forest Road in the northern part of the city is like a deathtrap.

The mix of businesses and homes so close to each other make traffic dicey.

"They brought in all these businesses," Mayo told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday evening during a public input meeting on proposed improvements along Piney Forest. "Whenever I try to turn in to my house, I'm taking my life into my hands."

EPR in Charlottesville, which hosted the meeting at I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy at 825 Piney Forest Road, has made several recommendations to mitigate traffic safety issues along the 2.6-mile corridor from Holt Garrison Parkway near Coleman Marketplace to Franklin Turnpike.

The traffic study is being conducted by the West Piedmont Planning District Commission in a partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation. EPR is providing engineering and planning assistance on the project.

Congestion and unsafe traffic conditions have prompted the $115,000 study to find ways to relieve existing and future congestion, safety concerns and enable users to comfortably walk, bicycle and use transit along the corridor. The city of Danville is not paying for the study.

"Nearly all segments of Piney Forest Road have higher than expected crash rates," according to EPR.

The study examined traffic data and current conditions and roadway characteristics.

EPR proposes options for the corridor, including no changes, or:

Three northbound left-turn lanes at Franklin Turnpike to reduce the line of northbound vehicles to less than 750 feet;

A flyover ramp for northbound left turn lanes to reduce the line of northbound cars to less than 550 feet;

Displaced left-turn lanes, where northbound and southbound left-turn vehicles cross to the left side of opposing through traffic, ahead of the main intersection at Franklin Turnpike, using a series of traffic signals to reduce the line of vehicles to less than 500 feet.

"There are major queuing issues at Franklin Turnpike northbound," said EPR senior transportation engineer Jeanie Alexander.

Recommendations from EPR also include adding landscaped medians to improve safety and traffic flow, and provide a pleasing sense of place for travelers entering Danville.

"Medians reduce crash rates," Alexander said.

Left-turn and u-turn locations, called "loons," would also be placed along the corridor.

Also suggested along the corridor would a parallel bicycle route east of Piney Forest, since the existing corridor's 40-mile-per-hour speed limit, limited right-of-way and consistent presence of above-ground utilities would make bicycle facilities along Piney Forest cost-prohibitive, according to the recommendations.

Pedestrian improvements along the corridor could include crosswalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals at the Audubon Drive/Pineview Drive, Parker Road/Falwell Court and Holt Garrison Parkway/Boxwood Court intersections along the corridor, EPR suggested.

The recommendations also call for improvements at intersections including Nelson Avenue/Nor-Dan Drive, Beavers Mill Road/Wendell Scott Drive, and Arnett Boulevard.

'A nightmare'

Andrea Burney, who has property in the area near Taylor Virtual School on Piney Forest, pointed out safety issues along the corridor when entering and leaving her property.

"Right now, it's a nightmare trying to get out," Burney said.

The traffic issues can pose safety concerns for turning in and out of Taylor school, Mayo added. EPR reps say it could take about eight years to implement the needed changes along the corridor.

"How many lives are we going to lose in 10 years?" Mayo said.

Danville Police Department Lt. Erica Land, who patrols Piney Forest Road and was at the meeting to observe what participants had to say, said the stop lights along the corridor need to be better synchronized.

The police department has also tried to increase traffic enforcement in the area, Land said.

"We're running radar along Piney Forest," she said.

Danville City Engineer Brian Dunevant said EPR's recommendations were well thought out and that improvements are needed along the corridor.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what kind of public input we get," Dunevant said. "We're hoping to get some projects out of this."

Danville City Councilman Madison Whittle, who owns The Forum office building along Piney Forest, said he would like to see a feeder road from Coleman Marketplace to Franklin Turnpike.

"It would take care of all the pressure on it," Whittle said.

In addition, the city received a request for reviewing the need for a traffic signal at Ash Street along Piney Forest.

Crashes

A fatal wreck in August at Ash Street and Piney Forest — and other deaths in the past few years — was a factor in selecting Piney Forest Road for a study.

A 65-year-old Danville woman died from injuries suffered in a car crash that happened in August 2020 in the 1000 block of Piney Forest Road as she pulled out of Ash Street.

Nor Dan Drive and Arnett Boulevard along the corridor are ranked No. 2 and 14, respectively, in the top 100 potential areas for safety improvements in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Lynchburg District.

Nor Dan Drive had 61 crashes and and Arnett Boulevard had 23 from Sept. 30 2015 through Sept. 30, 2020, according to VDOT figures.

The Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization conducts transportation studies in Danville and Pittsylvania County every year or two.

The Danville MPO develops plans and programs that are subject to approval by federal transportation agencies for federal transportation funding to flow to the city of Danville and portions of Pittsylvania County.

The West Piedmont Planning District Commission is a regional planning organization and subdivision of state government chartered by Danville and Pittsylvania County, as well as Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties, and Martinsville and Rocky Mount.

Public input on the recommendation will be taken through the end of May at https://metroquestsurvey.com/az80g.

