While Pittsylvania County government's gas costs double, Danville 'paying well below the public fuel prices'

Pittsylvania County government's gas bill nearly doubled this year over 2020-21, thanks to astronomical fuel prices.

The county has spent about $1.06 million on vehicle fuel in 2021-22, a 91% increase over $554,218 spent last year, said Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers.

"The increase was due to the cost of gas going up and not a major increase in the amount of gas that we are using," Ayers said.

Pittsylvania County's government buys about 300,000 gallons gas for its vehicles per year, he said.

The county has 191 vehicles on the road, including those for the landfill, sheriff's office, jail, administration, parks and recreation, community development, public safety, building and grounds, economic development, the Pittsylvania Pet Center and public works.

Gas is purchased through the state's Virginia Fuel Card Program, Ayers said. The county buys its gas from Mansfield Oil for on-road fuel and James River Solutions for off-road fuel, Ayers said.

"Each day, the cost of fuel changes," he said.

The fuel card program provides access to retail fueling stations throughout Virginia, Ayers said. The fuel card is accepted at 90% of the retail fuel stations in the state and pricing is regional, so there is no reason to find the cheapest price in town, he added.

As for the city of Danville, the effects of fuel prices have been milder. The city buys its fuel through long-term, set price contracts based on the New York Mercantile Exchange, said Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich.

"The impact on the city from skyrocketing fuel prices has not been as severe as it could be," Drazenovich said, adding that most of the current contracts extend until mid-2023. "We are paying well below the public fuel prices."

The city is paying $2.95 per gallon for diesel, $3.30 per gallon for gas through October, and $1.97 per gallon after that, he said. Danville's government is paying $1.62 for propane.

On Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Virginia was $4.70, and a gallon of diesel was $5.74, according to AAA.

For fiscal year 2021-22, the city expects to pay about $1.74 million in fuel costs for vehicles, an increase of $395,520 over last year's roughly $1.34 million, Drazenovich said.

The city has bought 677,542 total gallons of fuel this year, including 349,978 gallons of gas, 278,802 gallons of diesel, and 48,762 gallons of propane, according to figures provided by Drazenovich.

City officials monitor the New York Mercantile Exchange for gas and diesel, he said.

"When the prices fall to an acceptable point, we purchase advance contracts for the quantity we need," Drazenovich said. "We can purchase by the month or group of months, whichever will give us the best pricing."

Public works, which purchases fuel for the city, gets its gas and diesel from James River Solutions and its propane from Davenport Energy.

As for fuel conservation, the city has three Nissan Leaf electric vehicles and charging stations it received through a grant in 2015. The city also has a propane alternative fuel program, with 47 dual-fuel vehicles powered by propane and gas and seven propane-powered lawn mowers, Drazenovich said.

The city has a total of 831 vehicles in its fleet for various departments, including mass transit, community development, city schools, fire department, police department, sanitation, utilities, public works, parks and recreation and other departments, according to figures provided by Drazenovich. Danville's government also has 119 other types of fuel-powered including lawn mowers and others, he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.