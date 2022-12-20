Wilson Street project to affect pedestrians downtown; Danville hopes to build walkway to alleviate problems

A $1 million project to make improvements to Wilson Street will inconvenience pedestrians who park their cars inside the Acree's Garage and want to walk to Craghead Street.

Danville's city engineer wants to alleviate that by having a temporary walkway built from inside the free public-parking garage directly to Craghead Street.

"It's a pretty good chance we're going to try to get this installed," City Engineer Brian Dunevant told the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday morning.

The move would save pedestrians coming out of the Acree's Garage the trouble of having to circle the block to avoid Wilson Street in order to walk to Craghead Street, Dunevant said.

If built, the walkway would lead out of a door onto Craghead Street next to Links Coffee House Cafe, which is at the corner of Wilson Street.

The IDA voted 6-0 to pass a resolution authorizing the city to build the roughly 30- to 40-foot walkway.

Dunevant told the IDA that the Wilson Street project will leave that street unavailable for vehicle traffic and unsafe for pedestrians.

"Right now, we're just trying to make some temporary accommodations for pedestrians," Dunevant told the Register & Bee.

If the city is able to build the walkway, work would start within the next few weeks in time for the start of the Wilson Street project, he said.

But one IDA member had a question about the temporary walkway.

"Why not make it permanent?" said Russell Reynolds.

Larking told the Danville Register & Bee there would be no guarantee the walkway would be permanent since owners of River District Towers have an option to purchase the IDA-owned Acree's Garage building.

"We don't know what the new owners would want to do with it in the future," Larking said. "We would be investing in something we would no longer own, eventually."

To continue enhancing the River District, the city hired a firm to make streetscape improvements to Wilson Street.

South Boston-based Major Construction Inc. will perform the project to reconstruct the sidewalks and install new landscaping and a new drainage system on two blocks of Wilson Street.

The street and sidewalk improvements will be done on Wilson from Lynn Street to Bridge Street and stretch about 700 feet. Links Coffee House and Cafe is at Wilson and Craghead streets where some of the work will be performed.

Work should begin next month and be completed by late summer, Dunevant said.

Half of the project’s cost will be covered by the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Revenue Sharing Program. The city will pay the remaining $500,000 with city project funds, Dunevant said.