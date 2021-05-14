With $29 million from federal rescue act, Danville eyes small business help, aid for mortgage, rent, utilities

The city of Danville will likely use $29.1 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to help those economically affected by the pandemic, including residents and small businesses.

City Council will consider an ordinance to accept the money from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds established by the American Rescue Plan Act, said City Manager Ken Larking.

"The hope is the funds will be used in a way that helps the economy as a whole, to help protect our public from the pandemic," Larking said. "It puts the city of Danville in a position to have long-term economic success."

The money will also be used to continue providing personal protection equipment for city's workers, who are essential employees, and to pay for other means of keeping their work environment safe, Larking said.

Help for residents would come in the form of mortgage, rent and utilities assistance, while grants and loans for small businesses are also likely, he said.

The money for small businesses would "enable them to better serve the public and continue operating," Larking said.