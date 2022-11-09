With 41% turnout, voters stick with status quo for Danville City Council

All four incumbents on Danville City Council held on to their seats during Tuesday’s elections.

Alonzo Jones snagged 7,532 votes, Bryant Hood picked up 6,515 votes, Gary Miller received 6,402 votes and James Buckner garnered 5,933 votes, according to unofficial results from the registrar’s office.

Challengers Petrina Carter and Maureen Belko, at 5,410 and 3,612 votes, respectively, were not able to overcome the advantage of incumbency held by the four veteran council members.

Danville Registrar Peggy Petty said she was pleased with Tuesday's turnout, which was 41% of registered voters in the city. It was the first City Council election held since it was moved from May to November.

"It was a great turnout for them," Petty said, alluding to the difference from the low turnout in the past when municipal elections were held in May.

The election process in Danville ran smoothly, she said.

Petty would not comment on the fact that city voters chose to stick with all four incumbents on City Council.

On the Danville School Board, Ty’Quan Graves, Keisha Averett and Keith Silverman prevailed, and Takessa C.S. “Keisha” Walker will serve out the remainder of Renee Hughes’ term.

Graves received 6,104 votes, Averett received 5,761 votes and Silverman grabbed 5,260 votes, according to unofficial results.

Candidates Michael Pritchett Jr. and Kushana Galloway picked up 4,663 and 4,073 votes, respectively.

Takessa C.S. "Keisha" Walker, who ran unopposed to serve out the remainder of Renee Hughes' term, received 7,243 votes.

Jones, Miller, Buckner and Hood were all running to keep their City Council seats, while facing competition from Carter and Belko.

“The city of Danville is on the right track,” Jones told the Danville Register & Bee after the final precinct’s results were reported Tuesday night. “We’re moving things forward.”

All the candidates in both races ran the most amazing campaigns, Jones added, before thanking the city’s voters.

On the Danville School Board, three seats were in contention as well as a fourth seat vacated by Renee Hughes, who resigned in November 2021.

Averett, who is currently in Hughes’ former seat after being appointed, ran for a full four-year term on the school board.

As for the three full-term seats, incumbents Crystal Cobbs and Brandon Atkins were not running for reelection, but Graves tried to retain his position on the school board — and succeeded.

“I’m beyond blessed, I’m excited,” Graves said after his victory. “The city showed up, they came out, they voted. They did what they were supposed to and exercised their right, and I’m just happy to be back in.”

As for the 5th District Congressional race in which incumbent Republican Bob Good fended off a challenge from Democrat Josh Throneburg, Danville voters chose Throneburg by a margin of 6,149 (53,16%) votes to 5,382 (46.53%).

Petty said election results will change throughout the process while corrections are made to the unofficial numbers.

"That might be changing throughout the afternoon as we make corrections," Petty said. "The results are going to be constantly changing through Monday evening."

There are still provisional votes to consider, as well as remaining mail-in votes that were post-marked Tuesday and those in drop-boxes, she said.