With agreement from nearby localities, Pittsylvania County increases cash from trash

Starting in January, the Pittsylvania County landfill in Dry Fork will begin accepting solid waste from Martinsville and Henry County.

In a recently announced partnership arranged this month, First Piedmont Corp. will haul solid waste from the neighboring localities, and Pittsylvania County will receive $30 for every ton of trash it accepts. This agreement is estimated to generate nearly $1.4 million in revenue every year.

“Our fees that we charge our citizens were covering the costs of our daily operations, but it did not give us that money to put in the bank to cover future capital costs,” Richard Hicks, deputy county administrator.

Hicks described the closing of the current cell — a term used to describe a section of the landfill — and the opening of a new one as a process that could cost several millions of dollars. By entering into this arrangement with Martinsville and Henry County, Hicks said that Pittsylvania County will likely not have to borrow money to pay for these expenditures.

Without adding any additional trash from other localities, the Pittsylvania County landfill has an expected lifespan of more than 140 years by expanding into unused cells, according to a study done by engineer Butch Joyce, with Rochester, New York-based Labella Associates in 2018.