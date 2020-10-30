With agreement from nearby localities, Pittsylvania County increases cash from trash

Starting in January, the Pittsylvania County landfill in Dry Fork will begin accepting solid waste from Martinsville and Henry County.
In a recently announced partnership arranged this month, First Piedmont Corp. will haul solid waste from the neighboring localities, and Pittsylvania County will receive $30 for every ton of trash it accepts. This agreement is estimated to generate nearly $1.4 million in revenue every year.
“Our fees that we charge our citizens were covering the costs of our daily operations, but it did not give us that money to put in the bank to cover future capital costs,” Richard Hicks, deputy county administrator.
Hicks described the closing of the current cell — a term used to describe a section of the landfill — and the opening of a new one as a process that could cost several millions of dollars. By entering into this arrangement with Martinsville and Henry County, Hicks said that Pittsylvania County will likely not have to borrow money to pay for these expenditures.
Without adding any additional trash from other localities, the Pittsylvania County landfill has an expected lifespan of more than 140 years by expanding into unused cells, according to a study done by engineer Butch Joyce, with Rochester, New York-based Labella Associates in 2018.
“This just means we can pay for it as we go along,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to borrow any funds.”
The arrangement with the neighboring localities will run through Jan. 1, 2026.
Tommy Stump, the president and CEO of First Piedmont, said the service provider had entered into a joint contract with Martinsville and Henry County in the mid-2000s and has received five-year extensions several times.
The company had previously been hauling waste from those localities to a landfill in Person County, North Carolina, southeast of Danville. As a way to cut down on freight costs, Stump said First Piedmont checked in other “geographically relevant” locations about sending waste to landfills there instead, but Pittsylvania County was the only one that had the space to welcome outside contributions.
“Pittsylvania, I understand, has a huge footprint there, so they looked at it as an income opportunity,” Stump said. “They were less than half the distance from our transfer station to their landfill as the incumbent landfill that we had been using. So that’s a big factor when you can cut your freight distance in half.”
Pittsylvania County will expect about 46,000 tons of solid waste annually from Martinsville and Henry County combined. The county’s landfill began accepting waste from the Town of Bedford in January. That waste — approximately 15,000 tons annually, and transported by Bays Trash Removal — is accepted at the same rate of $30 per ton and is expected to yield $450,000 annually.
Even after accepting waste from elsewhere, Pittsylvania County officials believe the landfill has a lifespan of more than 75 years.
“The county has got a real asset having attractive land and a landfill that’s as large as it is,” Stump said. “[Seventy-five years] is huge in the landfill business.”
Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said in a news release that the opportunity to make more money off of the landfill was an easy decision to make.
“We are always trying to improve existing services and sometimes even add new ones without having to raise taxes and fees, and using our landfill to bring in additional revenue is just one example of the many creative revenue streams we have tapped into,” he said in the release. “Our landfill can generate revenue for our locality and still serve several generations of our citizens.”
