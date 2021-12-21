With all members present, Danville City Council approves moving local elections to November

By a narrow 5-4 margin, Danville City Council voted Tuesday evening to follow state law and move its local elections from May to November.

The vote came after a motion to shift local elections failed during council’s previous Dec. 7 meeting due to a 4-4 tie vote. At that meeting, Councilman Sherman Saunders was absent.

But Tuesday night, Saunders provided that needed fifth vote to move the elections from May to November and align Danville with state law.

Council members Bryant Hood, Lee Vogler, Madison Whittle and Vice Mayor Gary Miller voted no, and City Councilmen James Buckner, Larry Campbell, Barry Mayo, Mayor Alonzo Jones and Saunders voted yes.

In another matter, Vogler proposed real estate tax relief for senior citizens and disabled people by raising the household income cap on those who can qualify for real estate tax relief from $20,000 to $40,000. The current amount has been in place since 2001.

Vogler pitched the idea during closing communications from council members and said he hoped council discusses the idea in future meetings.

Also, council unanimously voted to increase the local sales tax by 1% to pay toward improvements to the city’s schools. The measure was passed by voters in November.

