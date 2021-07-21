With approval from board, region ready to rock for largest event in Pittsylvania County's history

The traffic and parking plan is the only plan related to the event that has not been formally approved, Ayers said. The board approved the permit because Purpose Driven Events received signatures from all relevant regulating agencies for their plans.

“We have gone above and beyond our due diligence with both the revisions of our music festival ordinance and in our consideration of the application for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival,” Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said in a prepared statement. “I am confident that all of the planning will allow this event, as well as the two that were previously permitted, to proceed safely and efficiently.”

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the third and largest music festival at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Blairs that has received a permit from the board.

During a special called meeting on June 22, supervisors approved permits for Worship at the Mountain — a three-day Christian Music festival expected to draw in more than 8,000 — and the Blue Ridge Country Festival, which is also expected to have more than 10,000 attendees. Worship at the Mountain is scheduled for Sept. 3-5 and the Blue Ridge Country Festival is scheduled for Oct. 1-3.

New ordinance