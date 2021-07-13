With casino moving in, housing and traffic study expands for Danville district that'll have its own identity

“It’s quite a large menu of items that will be tackled all at once by one group,” Larking said. “It needs to be done prior to the development of the casino resort.”

There will also be branding, communications and marketing guidelines for the Schoolfield district, Larking said. The area will have its own brand and identity just like the River District.

“It’s going to be important to make sure we are as prepared as possible when the development opens and we start bringing hundreds of thousands people to our community every year,” Larking said. “We have an opportunity to showcase Danville and we want to do that in the best way possible.”

The casino

The Caesars Virginia casino is expected to be complete in the second or third quarter of 2023, and open in the third or fourth quarter of that year.

The 85-acre Dan River Inc. property contains about 700,000 square feet of structure, including the 617,000-square-foot former finishing plant that can be seen from West Main Street. The building will be demolished for the casino project.

Previously, the master plan emphasized the commercial and industrial area of the site.