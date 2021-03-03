With casino revenue, Danville doesn't have a need to raise taxes, rates in upcoming budget

Also, the city expects nearly $1 million in additional sales-tax revenue, thanks in large part to the state enacting a law for collection of tax on purchases from internet-based businesses, Larking said.

"People who live in Danville that purchase something online from Amazon in the city, that is remitted to the city," he said.

However, what Larking will present to council later this month will be a draft budget.

"It's not finalized," he said. "It could change."

Mayor Alonzo Jones agreed that no tax increase is needed.

"Our utility costs are coming down, the casino revenue is coming in," Jones said. "It only makes sense that we have no tax increase at this time."

City Councilman James Buckner said, "I'm always excited we don't have to increase taxes. It's always a good day for all the citizens across the board."

However, a ballot question on whether to increase the city's sales tax to fund school construction, approved a year ago by the Danville City Council, could come before voters in November.

Danville's current sales tax is 5.3%, the state's rate, and the city gets a percentage point of that, which generates about $8.8 million annually.