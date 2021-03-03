With casino revenue, Danville doesn't have a need to raise taxes, rates in upcoming budget

There will be no tax or rate increases in the upcoming city budget for Danville in 2021-22, Danville's city manager has announced.
"We don't have any need for a tax or rate increase because the Caesars resort development has already generated a significant source of revenue for the city," City Manager Ken Larking told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday.
The $400 million Caesars Virginia project has brought $20 million to the city even before construction has begun — a $15 million upfront payment from Caesars following voter approval in November of its planned casino at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield and $5 million for the sale of the property to the company, Larking pointed out.
Also, the city's development agreement with Caesars calls for a minimum of $5 million in annual gaming tax revenue for Danville after it opens. Taxes on real estate, meals and lodging will also generate money for the city. Officials expect $38 million in total annual revenues from the casino after it begins operating.
As for the city's budget, Larking said he plans to propose a $280 million overall budget to Danville City Council on March 16.
The overall proposed budget will be about $10 million lower than what was proposed last year, largely due to decreased utility costs, Larking said. Those savings will result in the average Danville Utilities residential customer paying about $10 less per month.
Also, the city expects nearly $1 million in additional sales-tax revenue, thanks in large part to the state enacting a law for collection of tax on purchases from internet-based businesses, Larking said.
"People who live in Danville that purchase something online from Amazon in the city, that is remitted to the city," he said.
However, what Larking will present to council later this month will be a draft budget.
"It's not finalized," he said. "It could change."
Mayor Alonzo Jones agreed that no tax increase is needed.
"Our utility costs are coming down, the casino revenue is coming in," Jones said. "It only makes sense that we have no tax increase at this time."
City Councilman James Buckner said, "I'm always excited we don't have to increase taxes. It's always a good day for all the citizens across the board."
However, a ballot question on whether to increase the city's sales tax to fund school construction, approved a year ago by the Danville City Council, could come before voters in November.
Danville's current sales tax is 5.3%, the state's rate, and the city gets a percentage point of that, which generates about $8.8 million annually.
A study released in January 2018 by RRMM Architects in Roanoke found that needed work at the city's George Washington High School, Langston Campus, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School and Woodberry Hills Elementary School would have cost about $119 million if it had begun in 2019. But the expense would have gone up to $138 million in 2021 and as much as $152 million in 2023, which doesn't factor in inflation since the study was conducted.
The schools were built in the 1950s and have not been renovated since the early 2000s.
Officials have said a more stable source of revenue from a sales tax increase would be preferred for pay for expensive school projects, instead of relying on revenues from a casino.
As for the real estate tax rate, Danville's rate is 84 cents per $100 of assessed value. City Council voted in 2019 to raise the rate from 80 cents.
Each penny of the real estate tax generates about $225,000 in revenue.
John Crane reports for the Danville Register & Bee. Contact him at jcrane@registerbee.com or (434) 791-7987.