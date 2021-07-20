With Danville City Council vote, plans power forward for substation expansion

Danville City Council voted to buy 42.85 acres next to the West Fork electric substation for $180,000 to expand the substation's footprint in Brosville and add a fourth Appalachian Power delivery point.

The purchase, approved by an 8-0 vote among council members Tuesday night, will allow a new Appalachian Power transmission line and substation at the property.

Councilman James Buckner was absent.

The West Fork substation sits on about five acres on Long Circle, off U.S. 58.

Danville Utilities’ existing delivery points for Appalachian Power are off Kentuck Road, at Riverside Drive and Arnett Boulevard and at the Danville Utilities location at Monument Street.

Danville Utilities distributes electricity to about 42,000 customer locations in a 500-square-mile service territory covering Danville, the southern third of Pittsylvania County and small portions of Henry and Halifax counties. It also provides natural gas, water, wastewater and telecommunications services in Danville.

Construction could begin late this year or in early 2022, with the facility completed by the middle of 2023.