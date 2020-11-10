With difference of 145 votes, Hood officially wins election to Danville City Council

Certified results from the Danville Electoral Board show Bryant Hood officially won the Danville City Council race by 145 votes.

Hood had 7,163 votes — 38.78% of the vote — and Fred Shanks picked up 7,018, or 38%. Petrina Carter garnered 22.66% with 4,185 votes, according to official results.

"They are the official results and have been certified," Danville Registrar Peggy Petty said Tuesday morning. "The Danville Electoral Board has finished the canvass and all work associated."

A total of 19,549 voters, 68.8%, of 28,397 registered voters cast ballots in the general election.

The board met Monday to review 161 provisional ballots and approved 138, according to a news release from the city of Danville.

In the casino referendum, 68.73% of the votes were cast in favor of a gaming establishment, according to the news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Town races in Pittsylvania County had write-ins, including Matt Bell, who won Teresa Easley's seat on Chatham Town Council after she filed to run for reelection only to withdraw after moving out of the Chatham town limits.

"That's when Matt Bell announced his candidacy," said Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee.