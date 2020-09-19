With disconnections resuming, hundreds opt for equal-payment plan offered by Danville Utilities

For residents facing the possibility of utility disconnection, Danville Utilities offers a program that could help keeps the lights on.

The city-owned utility resumed disconnections for delinquent customers on Monday following a monthslong moratorium established when the coronavirus pandemic sliced jobs and slashed available cash for residents.

Even though the equal payment plan isn't new, some changes to the program have made it an attractive alternative.

"Several hundred customers" have opted for the plan since the disconnections started this week, Carol Henley, service and billing customer account manager, said in a release from the city.

The plan works like this: With at least six months of billing history, an average monthly bill is calculated based on utility usage. If there's a delinquent amount on the account, that's also averaged into a new monthly payment. The first payment is due when the payment play takes effect, Henley said.

The plan has been around for years and used by folks who would rather pay the same amount yearlong instead of spikes in the summer when the air conditioning is running at full-blast or winter when gas usage soars.