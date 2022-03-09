With 'end user in mind,' Danville IDA to take out loan for former Ecomnets building purchase, improvements

The Danville Industrial Development Authority will take a nearly $3.2 million loan for the purchase and upcoming improvements at the former EcomNets building at Airside Industrial Park.

The loan from Virginia Community Capital will finance the IDA's $925,000 purchase of the structure from First National Bank of Pennsylvania last July and a $2.16 million contract with Blair Construction for interior and exterior improvements to the building.

"This was a cash transaction," Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe said of last year's purchase. "The building was purchased with an end user in mind."

Bobe would not provide details on what type of user would move into the building, or whether there would be an announcement for a project there.

"At this time, we can't share details related to that," she said.

Work at the property off Cane Creek Boulevard across from Litehouse Foods will include improvements to the parking lot, utilities and landscaping, as well as "tenant-specific" improvements, Bobe said. Those other upgrades would be for that particular user, she said.

The $3.19 million loan will be paid back over 20 years, with payments around $19,000 a month, Bobe said. Including the $925,000 purchase as part of the loan would replenish what the IDA spent on the building and spread its risk over a 20-year period, she said.

The loan also covers a 5% contingency.

The IDA board approved and authorized the loan and the contract with Blair construction during its meeting Tuesday morning.

EcomNets arrived in Danville in 2010 announcing it would bring 160 high-paying jobs and invest $2 million to open a “green” computer manufacturing facility.

Local and state politicians descended on Danville for the announcement, during which it was learned that the Tobacco Commission had approved a $500,000 grant for the project and the Danville Regional Foundation awarded the company $90,000.

But all or most of the grants had to be repaid after EcomNets did not meet its agreement.

In 2016, Raju Kasuri and Smriti Jharia — a married couple accused of visa fraud and defrauding the United States through EcomNets — pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to forfeit more than $20 million in proceeds from the fraud schemes.

Kasuri was the founder and CEO of EcomNets.

