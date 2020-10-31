With fate of casino in hands of voters, advocates and opponents weigh in on Tuesday's referendum

The prospect of Danville welcoming a Caesars Virginia casino property to town is seen by some as a cash and jobs windfall that is too good to pass up and viewed by others as a sacrifice of morals for an outside company making ambitious promises.
In the waning moments of the election season, opinions on the merits or drawbacks of the casino are as strong as ever.
Danville voters — by way of a referendum — will decide Tuesday if Caesars can move forward with plans to turn a former mill site in Schoolfield into a casino and hotel resort.
In a final attempt to inform voters of the top-line messages from each side, the Register & Bee reached out to Caesars vice president of development David Rittvo and anti-casino advocates Eric Stamps, head of the Local Action political action committee, and Erin Tooley, one of the founders of Defend Danville, to provide their thoughts on a months-long debate.
Cons
Skepticism of positive impact on local businesses
- Tooley is unsure just how much the casino will help established local businesses.
- Though the casino may certainly draw people from out of town, that doesn’t guarantee they will visit Danville’s other restaurants and shops.
- “The casino’s job is to keep people at the casino,” Tooley said. “They have their hotel, they have their restaurants, they have all that stuff. There’s no reason for someone to leave. … I see more businesses closing because they can’t compete against Caesars.”
Ambitious financial goals
- Stamps sees the casino’s financial projections as a “best-case scenario,” one that is not likely to be met unless the casino and adjoined hotel operate routinely at near maximum capacity.
- Additionally, he shares Tooley’s concern that there may be no trickle-down benefits to other local businesses.
- “Guests need to spend at least $300 in that place in order for them to meet the revenue projections that they’re talking about,” Stamps said. “If people are spending that much money in one place, it’s highly unlikely they would then go to other stores, local places around Danville, and spend money.”
Concerns about crime and financial well-being
- Tooley cites a study by Baylor University and University of Georgia researchers from 2000 that found measures to prevent crime are implemented before or shortly after a casino opens, but crime becomes more frequent in the third year after opening as problematic gambling practices become more common.
- “The initial will be great, and there will be some economic help, but it’s year three when people start losing their money and crime and theft start skyrocketing,” Tooley said.
- As that happens, Tooley said there is added strain on police and emergency medical services in casino towns. She added that gambling problems are more likely to affect college students, elderly guests and members of Danville’s African American population.
Contract concerns
- The casino contract includes provisions that allow Caesars to not meet some of its guarantees in the event of something outside of its control, like a natural disaster or pandemic.
- Even though such clauses are common, that doesn’t give Tooley much faith.
- “I feel like Caesars is giving a lot of hollow promises that they may come true, they may not,” she said. “But Danville has really put themselves in a hole that if Caesars doesn't come through, we’ve promised a new police station, we’ve promised all these new things based on this money.”
Higher moral ground
- Tooley, the mother of four sons, said she wants her children and all children of Danville to grow up in a town free of what problems a casino could potentially bring to the community.
- She also thinks that Danville shouldn’t compromise its values for an unlikely chance of striking it rich.
- “All they’re promising us is money, and there’s more to life than money,” Tooley said.
Pros
Boon to local businesses
- Caesars plans include the casino, 300 hotel rooms, a conference center, a spa, a live entertainment venue and restaurant and bar options, the extent of which Danville does not currently have.
- Rittvo believes that as guests come to patronize these attractions, they will also venture out to see what else Danville has to offer.
- “An economic engine like this benefits businesses across the community,” Rittvo wrote in an email. “Whether it’s gas stations seeing increased sales, other hotels filling up when we have large events or those visitors stopping at local restaurants or shops during their time in town, this resort will provide a boost far beyond its four walls.”
Jobs, jobs, jobs
- In addition to the 900 construction jobs anticipated in the building phase, Caesars expects to offer at least 1,300 people once the project opens. Rittvo said the minimum wage for any employee will be $15 per hour and that hiring locally will be a priority.
- “Those [jobs] translate to more purchasing power in the local economy for construction and resort employees, and that too will benefit local businesses,” Rittvo wrote.
Tax revenue and upfront payments
- If the vote for the casino passes, Caesars will make a one-time payment of $20 million to the city before the end of 2020, well before the project even breaks ground.
- When considering tax payments and other revenues, Rittvo believes this project can help support Danville’s many other initiatives.
- “The positive impact for education, community development and public safety is tremendous,” he wrote.
Existing, and extensive, customer base
- In addition to being able to draw new customers from elsewhere in Virginia and from certain parts of North Carolina, Caesars is confident in the project becoming a popular weekend getaway location.
- Rittvo noted that of the company’s 60-some million rewards members, more than 1.1 million live within a 150-mile radius of Danville.
- “Danville is perfectly situated to host a successful regional destination resort,” Rittvo wrote.
Contributing to Danville’s revitalization
- Rittvo and his Caesars colleagues recognize Danville’s growth and accomplishments in recent years, and they believe a casino will only add more value to the city’s visitors.
- “Danville has a tremendous number of assets already, and adding a premier destination resort to the mix makes the City even more attractive to visitors and potential businesses,” Rittvo wrote. “We want to be a part of that local growth.”
