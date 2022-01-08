With General Assembly returning this week, Dan River Region lawmakers weigh in on masks, vaccines

Members of the Virginia General Assembly are getting ready for the upcoming 2022 session, which begins Wednesday.

At least one local representative, Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, supports getting rid of the statewide vaccine mandate for state employees and the mask mandate for Virginia's public schools.

Whether a child wears a mask to school should be left up to parents, Marshall said. He was pleased that kids are back with in-person learning.

"For schools, the problem is information that you hear is ever-changing," Marshall said. "I'm glad that people are going back to school and getting kids back into classes for in-person learning. To have that interaction with that teacher and with their fellow students is pretty important."

Marshall, who has been vaccinated and has received his booster shot as well, said whether a person wants to get the vaccine should be up to the individual.

Some younger people in their 20s may be more reluctant to get their shots, he added, suggesting that the vaccine could adversely affect fertility.

"Will this vaccine cause any problems with them if they want to have children later?" he said.

However, there is no evidence that vaccines, including ones for COVID-19, cause fertility problems in men or women, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

In fact, the CDC recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for those trying to become pregnant or who might become pregnant in the future — as well as their partners.

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares announced Friday their intent to challenge what they termed as "the unconstitutional vaccine mandate" imposed by President Joe Biden’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“Instead of supporting state and local governments’ efforts to protect the lives and livelihoods of their citizens, the Biden administration has resorted to unlawful vaccine mandates that force hardworking Virginians to walk away from their paychecks," they said in a prepared statement Friday. "President Biden's CMS mandate ignores the hospital systems' long-established policies designed to keep staff and patients safe and threatens the tenure of essential medical personnel at a time when staffing shortages threaten the health and safety of Virginians."

State Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Clarksville, did not address emailed questions from the Danville Register & Bee on the vaccine, but questioned the effectiveness of masks.

"I'd like to point out that if you are wearing a mask and can smell something, you are not getting much protection," Ruff wrote in an email. "The problem with them is they give people a sense of security that they can do or go places in which they may not be safe. Therefore, I hope that we use science and common sense rather than mandates."

According to health experts, cloth masks are not very effective against the much more transmissible omicron variant.

"Cloth masks are not going to cut it with omicron," says Linsey Marr, a researcher at Virginia Tech who studies how viruses transmit in the air, told NPR last month.

N95, KN95 and KF94 respirators are now recommended for omicron, NPR and other outlets have reported based on information from medical experts.

As for other matters brought up by local representatives, Marshall questioned the Gov. Ralph Northam's goal of achieving carbon-free power in Virginia by 2045. He cited the nearly 24-hour-long traffic jam on I-95, pointing out there were electric cars that "ran out of juice."

"Electric vehicles are coming," Marshall said. But it should be up to the individual if they want to go that route, he added.

Marshall anticipates changes to the no-carbon policy under Youngkin.

"I think you'll see some changes along those lines to ease the restrictions on fossil fuels," Marshall said.

Ruff expects the 2022 General Assembly session to be more moderate.

"I think the session will probably be right down the middle," Ruff said. "The things in the fringes will be killed in one body [Senate or House of Delegates] or the other. The wise will understand that and act accordingly. Those that want headlines will not."

Ruff said he plans to introduce bills to better control the theft of catalytic converters; and crack down on the the improper use of "farm use" placards as a way to avoid having insurance.

"We pay higher rates for our insurance because of uninsured drivers," Ruff said.

Ruff also wants to bring balance to the Virginia Board of Elections.

"Currently, the party that won the last race for governor has three members and the other party, two," Ruff said. "My bill would balance the board three to three. Doing this would ensure that decisions would follow the law rather than ignoring the ones the majority dislikes, which happened in 2020."

