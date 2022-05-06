With love for her adopted city, New Jersey native steps into race for Danville City Council

Maureen Belko is running for Danville City Council with a focus on keeping young people in the area and fostering pride in the city.

The 29-year-old New Jersey native moved to Danville seven years ago and loves her adopted city.

"Moving to Danville is the luckiest thing that ever happened to me, and I will take every chance I get to share that same good fortune with others," Belko wrote in a news release. "With the [Caesars Virginia] casino bringing new jobs and people to the area, it would be wise to have my perspective on City Council to help make informed decisions to promote workforce retention and Danville pride."

Belko is one of four candidates who have filed to run, who also include Petrina Carter and City Council incumbents James Buckner and Mayor Alonzo Jones. Two other seats on council are also up for election, those held by Vice Mayor Gary Miller and Bryant Hood.

City Council elections will be held on Nov. 8. The deadline to file to run is 7 p.m. June 21, said Danville Registrar Peggy Petty. Those wishing to run can file at the registrar's office at 530 Main St., Suite 100, inside the First Citizens Bank office building.

Belko is running for City Council because she is "tired of my friends moving away," she said, adding that it has been difficult to retain young workforce talent in the area.

Career-growth opportunities, housing, social outlets and accreditation challenges for local schools are all factors her peers have struggled with when deciding whether to stay in Danville, she wrote.

Belko moved to Danville in 2015 after graduating from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, where she majored in business economics and public policy. She arrived in the area with no money and knew no one but her sister, who had relocated to Danville just a couple of months before.

The city's low cost of living and engaging community inspired Belko to make Danville home, she wrote.

Belko works as an asset manager with Noblis on Bridge Street in the River District.

Vice president of the board of directors for Middle Border Forward, Belko has also served on the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce's Young Professional board and is a 2020 graduate of the chamber's Leadership Southside program.

She also started Danville's only ultimate frisbee league by collaborating with Danville Parks and Recreation to bring lighted fields during the winter. She also partnered with Middle Border Forward to sponsor discs for new players.

In addition, Belko is co-founder of the LGBTQ group, Collidescope, which was started in 2018 and hosts LGBTQ Pride Month every June. Danville City Council proclaimed the annual recognition.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.