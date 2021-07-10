With moratorium on evictions coming ending on July 31, dozens owe past-due rent to Danville housing authority

The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which provides federally-subsidized housing to low-income families, has 142 households that owe “substantial amounts of past-due rent,” said the organization’s CEO and Executive Director Larissa Deedrich.
Total back rent owed to the authority is about $35,300, she said.
Renters have until the end of the month before the moratorium on evictions is lifted. It was supposed to end June 30, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the moratorium for another month through July 31. Landlords are owed thousands of dollars in back rent from tenants who have not paid.
Some of those tenants have signed a repayment agreement and others signed an eviction protection declaration from the CDC, which prevents an eviction from moving forward, Deedrich said.
“Many are working with various agencies in the community to get support to assist them in getting caught up with their rent,” she said. “Those who have not made any attempt to pay their rent are the ones we have been taking to court.”
The DRHA has 522 families in public housing properties at Cardinal Village, Cedar Terrace, Ingram Heights, Pleasantview and Seeland Crossing.
The authority also has 1,657 families living in Section 8 housing under private landlords, Deedrich said.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an extension to the eviction moratorium late last month further preventing the eviction of tenants who are unable to make rental payments. It is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium, according to the CDC.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health,” the CDC stated. “Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Danville is set to receive $29.7 million in assistance from the American Rescue Plan Act, and will use a portion of the money for mortgage, rent and utilities assistance for residents.
So far, the city has given out $482,557 in rental assistance for 1,032 people and five businesses, said Community Development Director Ken Gillie. That money is part of $746,585 Danville has so far in federal COVID relief funding for rental assistance.
That assistance is for those affected by the pandemic.
“They have to show they were hurt financially by COVID during the pandemic,” he said.
Gillie said he didn’t know how much the city will set aside from Rescue Plan Act funding for rental assistance for those impacted by COVID through job loss or inability to find child care, for example.
“We will continue to assist people,” he said.
Those who need help can call Chasta White in the city housing office at 799-5260, ext. 2506.
Increase for help
The Danville Department of Social Services has seen an increase in applications for rental assistance since the announcement of the impending end of the moratorium, said family services manager Deborah Fitzgerald.
The department received $50,000 in January from the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region to provide help for residents, with $20,000 set aside for rental assistance for qualifying tenants at risk of eviction, Fitzgerald said.
She saw about five to 10 people per month apply for rental and utility bill help early on, but that number went up to roughly 20 last month for rental assistance, Fitzgerald estimated.
“They knew evictions would resume,” she said.
During the past 15 months since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, some residents have been slower to pay rent or have not paid, said Ann Hanson, president of Excel Property Management, which manages nearly 300 units in Danville.
“Some residents who were delinquent with payments have moved to prevent possible eviction after the moratorium is lifted,” Hanson said. “We will continue to work with residents who have established a payment plan.”
Rentals
The company manages rental properties at Seeland Crossing, Blaine Square, Seeland Crossing One, Grant Street Extension, Sherman Saunders Court and Westchester Square/Williamsburg Manor, she said.
About six to 10 tenants at each property are behind in their rent, she said. Several thousand dollars in back rent per property is owed to Excel, she said.
‘We are following the lease provisions, state law and moratorium rules established,” Hanson said of situations involving rent owed. “Additionally, we have worked to establish payment plans.”
Once the moratorium is lifted, Excel will follow lease provisions and laws and regulations and honor payment plans in place, she said.
As for DRHA’s public housing tenants, anyone who has experienced a loss or reduction in income can have their rent reduced, Deedrich said.
Fitzgerald said Danville Social Services plans to dedicate a staff member and hire a temporary worker to meet the expected increase in applications for rental relief from Rescue Plan funds.
The Virginia Rent Relief Program offers financial help for renters who meet certain criteria. To learn more and apply, contact Tytiana Dennis at tytianad@vlas.org.