With moratorium on evictions coming ending on July 31, dozens owe past-due rent to Danville housing authority

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an extension to the eviction moratorium late last month further preventing the eviction of tenants who are unable to make rental payments. It is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium, according to the CDC.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health,” the CDC stated. “Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Danville is set to receive $29.7 million in assistance from the American Rescue Plan Act, and will use a portion of the money for mortgage, rent and utilities assistance for residents.

So far, the city has given out $482,557 in rental assistance for 1,032 people and five businesses, said Community Development Director Ken Gillie. That money is part of $746,585 Danville has so far in federal COVID relief funding for rental assistance.

That assistance is for those affected by the pandemic.

“They have to show they were hurt financially by COVID during the pandemic,” he said.