With new vendor, Danville's bike share program cycling back

It looks like a bike share program will be coming back to Danville.

City officials have signed a contract with Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Movatic to once again offer bike rentals to residents and visitors in Danville.

The program will be identical to the one Danville had with Zagster from the summer of 2017 until the company closed down earlier this year during the COVID pandemic, said Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia.

Officials are waiting for the bikes to arrive in Danville.

"We're hoping that it's up and running by the first of the year, if not before," Sgrinia said Monday morning.

The program will be identical to the one that was offered by Zagster, with users downloading the Movatic app, registering and entering credit card information before renting a bicycle.

Rental will be $3 an hour and 25 bikes will be set up among the same five bike racks that were used for the Zagster program, Sgrinia said. The racks are set up at Carrington Pavilion, the Danville Science Center, Dan Daniel Memorial Park, Main Street Plaza and behind Biscuitville on Riverside Drive.