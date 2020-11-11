With new vendor, Danville's bike share program cycling back

It looks like a bike share program will be coming back to Danville.
City officials have signed a contract with Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Movatic to once again offer bike rentals to residents and visitors in Danville.
The program will be identical to the one Danville had with Zagster from the summer of 2017 until the company closed down earlier this year during the COVID pandemic, said Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia.
Officials are waiting for the bikes to arrive in Danville.
"We're hoping that it's up and running by the first of the year, if not before," Sgrinia said Monday morning.
The program will be identical to the one that was offered by Zagster, with users downloading the Movatic app, registering and entering credit card information before renting a bicycle.
Rental will be $3 an hour and 25 bikes will be set up among the same five bike racks that were used for the Zagster program, Sgrinia said. The racks are set up at Carrington Pavilion, the Danville Science Center, Dan Daniel Memorial Park, Main Street Plaza and behind Biscuitville on Riverside Drive.
Unlike the program offered by Zagster, the first hour of riding the bikes will not be free under the new provider, Sgrinia said.
City Council member Lee Vogler and Gary Miller, Danville's vice mayor, requested that the city look into returning the bike share program after receiving questions from residents.
Support Local Journalism
"I don't have a week go by when a citizen doesn't ask me when it's going to come back," Vogler said.
The Zagster program was immensely popular, with up to 800 rides a month, Miller said.
"We had a good program going here and people were using it," Miller said. "We decided we needed it back."
Sgrinia said he hoped the new software in the Movatic program will track bike users better, especially since some riders abused the bikes under the Zagster program. They were broken in half, thrown in the Dan River and stolen, he said.
"Our users were very hard on those bikes," Sgrinia said.
But user numbers were very high, he said.
"We had a couple thousand users," he said. "It was a well-used system."
The Zagster program cost about $45,000 and the city recovered a small amount of that from user fees. The parks and recreation department budget subsidized the program.
"I've been a big supporter of this [program] from day one," Vogler said.
Now is a perfect time to bring it back, especially since the Riverwalk Trail has been fixed and the footbridge replaced, Miller said.
"We've got the trail repaired now after all the flooding, so there's no reason not to have that program again," Miller said.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.