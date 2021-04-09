With no new taxes, Pittsylvania County budget boosted by state, federal funds

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved next fiscal year's budget largely boosted by state and federal funding.
The majority of the budget is earmarked for three categories: public safety/justice, education and debt. There are no extra tax burdens for residents in the budget that supervisors authorized in a special called meeting Thursday evening.
Overall, the increase from the state was not related to coronavirus relief packages, Caleb Ayers, spokesperson for the Pittsylvania County, told the Register & Bee. The extra money comes in the form of boosted sales taxes revenue and more funding for child services and schools.
From the federal side, the bump came mainly from last year's COVID-19 relief measures targeting education, Ayers said.
The county has yet to receive money from the American Rescue Plan, the latest coronavirus help package passed by Congress earlier this year.
"The budget will need to be amended when these funds are received," Ayers said. It's currently not known exactly how much money the county will see from that plan.
The total budget for 2021-22 has expenditures of $211.32 million. That's about $26 million than the current fiscal year's budget based on the increases from state and federal funding. The school system's budget — included in the total expenditure figure — grew from $101 million currently to $113 million in next fiscal year that starts in July.
In addition to $3 million more allocated for instruction, the school system's operation and maintenance expenses nearly doubled from $8.53 million currently to $16.54 in the upcoming budget.
"Pittsylvania County government has managed to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic without any significant, negative impacts on our finances," Ron Scearce, vice chair of the board of supervisors and chairman of the finance committee, said in a statement. "We are pleased with the way that this budget increases funding for two of our government's most critical roles in education and public safety, while also continuing to faithfully pay off debt."
County workers are in line to get a 1.4% cost of living increase while employees in constitutional offices will see a 5% increase, Ayers told the Register & Bee. Also, employees with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office will get extra money in their paychecks after the county implemented the third phase of its salary study.
There's $71.57 million in what's known as a general fund — basically the money the board of supervisors can use. Of that, 29% goes toward public safety and justice, and another 28% goes to education, a county news release reported.
About 14% of all general fund expenditures are debt payments mainly stemming from school construction, a move approved by voters more than a decade ago. In 2007, a bond referendum made $70 million available for high schools. In 2001, $39 million was approved for middle school construction costs.
Taxes remain the same for Pittsylvania County residents. The real estate tax rate is 62 cents for every $100 of assessed value. The county is undergoing a process of reassessment now for 2022.
About $28.8 million in revenue from real estate taxes account for about 40% of the general fund. Personal property taxes of about $10.3 million and $21.6 million in state funds round out the big revenue sources for the general fund allotment.
Officials had four meetings throughout the county in March to allow county residents to ask questions about the budget and overall process.