With no new taxes, Pittsylvania County budget boosted by state, federal funds

In addition to $3 million more allocated for instruction, the school system's operation and maintenance expenses nearly doubled from $8.53 million currently to $16.54 in the upcoming budget.

"Pittsylvania County government has managed to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic without any significant, negative impacts on our finances," Ron Scearce, vice chair of the board of supervisors and chairman of the finance committee, said in a statement. "We are pleased with the way that this budget increases funding for two of our government's most critical roles in education and public safety, while also continuing to faithfully pay off debt."

County workers are in line to get a 1.4% cost of living increase while employees in constitutional offices will see a 5% increase, Ayers told the Register & Bee. Also, employees with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office will get extra money in their paychecks after the county implemented the third phase of its salary study.

There's $71.57 million in what's known as a general fund — basically the money the board of supervisors can use. Of that, 29% goes toward public safety and justice, and another 28% goes to education, a county news release reported.