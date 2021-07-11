With ongoing struggle to find workers, Pittsylvania County government launches ad campaign to 'attract top talent'

As to how many county employees are paid less than $15 an hour, "I don't have and exact number," Stanfield said, "but we do have some positions that pay less than $15 per hours and those positions are compensated in accordance with current market wages."

As for Danville, the city plans to hire the same Bridgewater-based consultant, the Berkley Group, that performed its previous study completed in January 2020.

The study will focus not so much on particular salaries for positions, but “the overall impact of what moving to $15 does to the rest of the system,” Sara Weller, director of human resources for the city of Danville, told the Danville Register & Bee last month.

The county currently has about 30 open positions in its government, which has nearly 500 employees, Stanfield said. Most of those vacancies are in the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services and the sheriff's office, she said.

To attract more workers, the county has launched an ad campaign to draw not only qualified job candidates, "but people who are eager to learn, work and make an impact utilizing their skills and talents," Stanfield said.