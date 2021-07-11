With ongoing struggle to find workers, Pittsylvania County government launches ad campaign to 'attract top talent'

When it comes to dealing with job vacancies in both the public and private sector, Pittsylvania County government is no different.
"We are facing the same challenges and shortages that other localities and businesses are facing today," said Pittsylvania County human resources director Holly Stanfield.
But the county has no plans any time soon to conduct a salary study to determine how to adjust to the increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2026.
"We hired a firm in 2017 to conduct a comprehensive salary study for county positions," Stanfield said. "We do not plan to conduct another study in the near future."
Pittsylvania County pays about $16 million in total salaries and benefits to its employees, said finance director Kim Van Der Hyde. That figure does not include pay for employees in water, sewer or at the county landfill in Dry Fork, nor does it include state money for state-funded positions, she said.
The current minimum wage is $9.50 an hour, which went into effect statewide May 1. Wage increases are part of the commonwealth’s phased approach to lifting the rate to $15 an hour in 2026.
The wage will increase again to $11 an hour in January 2022, go up to $12 in January 2023 and $13.50 per hour in January 2025 before reaching $15.
As to how many county employees are paid less than $15 an hour, "I don't have and exact number," Stanfield said, "but we do have some positions that pay less than $15 per hours and those positions are compensated in accordance with current market wages."
As for Danville, the city plans to hire the same Bridgewater-based consultant, the Berkley Group, that performed its previous study completed in January 2020.
The study will focus not so much on particular salaries for positions, but “the overall impact of what moving to $15 does to the rest of the system,” Sara Weller, director of human resources for the city of Danville, told the Danville Register & Bee last month.
The county currently has about 30 open positions in its government, which has nearly 500 employees, Stanfield said. Most of those vacancies are in the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services and the sheriff's office, she said.
To attract more workers, the county has launched an ad campaign to draw not only qualified job candidates, "but people who are eager to learn, work and make an impact utilizing their skills and talents," Stanfield said.
"We want to attract top talent to our workforce and are open to various ways of doing that, including offering sign-on bonuses for new hires and referral bonuses to our current workforce," Stanfield said.
The city of Danville has staff shortages of its own, with 52 job openings in a variety of departments, despite recently increasing pay ranges for municipal positions and offering a more generous benefits package. Danville has roughly 1,200 full-time and part-time employees.
Nationwide, the number of job openings was little changed at 9.2 million on the last business day of May, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Hires were little changed at 5.9 million.
On the last business day of April, the number of job openings nationwide reached a high of 9.3 million, according to a June 8 job openings and labor turnover summary from the bureau.
"It's been very difficult to recruit for certain skillsets and given the shortage of people who want to get back to work, it becomes even more challenging," Stanfield said.