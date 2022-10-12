With purchase of credits, White Mill project stays within an environmental regulation

The Danville Industrial Development Authority approved an agreement Tuesday that will allow the White Mill redevelopment project to stay within an environmental regulation.

IDA members voted 5-0 Tuesday for the purchase of credits to offset phosphorus levels that exceed required standards.

Phosphorus is one of the three major pollutants affecting the health of a watershed, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Excess phosphorus contributes to dead zones — areas with low levels of oxygen where marine life cannot live — in creeks, rivers and the Chesapeake Bay, according to the foundation.

The $47,960 purchase of nonpoint nutrient offset credits will allow 424 Memorial Drive, LLC — the partnership behind the White Mill project — to avoid costly mitigation of phosphorus runoff at the site, said Dave Vos, development project manager with The Alexander Company.

"To try to mitigate the nutrients would be extremely expensive," Vos told IDA members via Zoom during the meeting.

The IDA and Alexander formed 424 Memorial Drive, LLC, the entity that jointly owns the property at Memorial Drive.

Nutrient credits can be purchased by facilities that exceed wasteload allocations to comply with the terms of a general watershed permit for total nitrogen and phosphorus discharges in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Those who discharge nutrients below the amounts allowed in their general permits generate nutrient credits and can sell them to facilities — like the White Mill project — that exceed theirs so those facilities can meet their permit terms, according to the department.

"It's more economical to purchase credits for it [meeting permit requirements] to be done outside," said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

The nutrient credits are needed because the nature of the soils, shallow groundwater and/or lack of cover over bedrock under the north and east parking lots does not allow for permeation and removal of phosphorus and other nutrients through conventional stormwater facilities, officials said.

The nutrient credits are a one-time purchase, and their cost will be reimbursed by the White Mill project as part of predevelopment costs.

The Alexander Company and the IDA plan to bring new apartments and new commercial space to the White Mill building.

Plans include 110,000 square feet of commercial space, 150 apartment units (with an additional 100 units in the future) and 219 interior parking spaces. In addition, the covered bridge that spans the Dan River from the north side of the White Mill to the former Long Mill site is being restored. The bridge will be for pedestrians and will connect the north and south sides of the Riverwalk Trail.

And there are plans to use the canal on the south side of the building as a whitewater feature and to provide about 1.12 acres fronting the Dan River for an extension of the Riverwalk Trail.

Alexander Company will oversee construction of the residential portion of the project, and the IDA will be in charge of the commercial part.