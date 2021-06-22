With spike in tourism and camping, Pittsylvania County considering new lodging tax, increase in meals tax

“We’re letting outside sources help pay for our services,” Bob Warren, finance committee member and board of supervisors chairman, said during the committee’s meeting last week. “That’s what successful and prospering communities do and that’s what we need to continue to do.”

County finance director Kim Van Der Hyde told the committee the meals tax increase would bring in an additional $375,000 per year. The proposed September music festival at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Blairs, the Blue Ridge Rock Fest, would generate about $12,000 to $15,000 in transient occupancy tax revenue alone if the tax were in place, she said.

Van Der Hyde pointed out that any additional money generated by a transient occupancy tax rate above a 2% rate must be dedicated to tourism.

Joe Davis, Dan River supervisor and finance committee member, expressed support for the tax during the committee meeting and said the Olde Dominion Agriculture Complex could hold the extra money created above the 2% rate. The complex has been advocating for agritourism, he pointed out.

“Half of the proceeds should be managed by [ODAC] to manage tourism,” Davis said. “I think it’s an opportunity for the county to grow and expand.”

Warren agreed that the complex should hold the money.