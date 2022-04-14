With spike in used vehicle value, Danville residents to see tax relief on personal property bills

Danville taxpayers will get more tax relief on their personal property tax bills this year due to a large, inflation-driven rise in the value of used vehicles.

For taxes due June 6 and in early December for personal property including vehicles in 2022, the tax relief rate will increase from 35% to 65% for owners, said Danville Finance Director Michael Adkins.

Owners of used vehicles from the model years 2016 and newer will be most affected by the rise in valuations, which has averaged about 30%, Adkins said. The tax relief will be applied to all owners.

The increased relief will offset higher taxation resulting from the rise in cars' value, he said. Hopefully, the move will mean owners will not pay more in personal property taxes this billing cycle than they would have without inflation.

"We're trying to mimic a normal year," Adkins said at his office Thursday morning.

The personal-property tax rate in Danville is $3.60 per $100 of assessed value. The city brought in a little more than $13 million in revenue from the tax in 2020-21, and has so far received about $6.6 million through March 31 for the 2021-22 fiscal year that ends June 30.

The money goes to general fund operations including public safety, education, administrative departments and community development.

With the average 30% increase in valuations, a vehicle that was assessed at $10,000 last year will be around $13,000 on average this year, Adkins said. With the tax relief rate at the normal 35%, the tax bill would have been $304.20 for the entire year. That bill will be $163.80 under the 65% relief rate.

"If we hadn't have done anything, it would have been a huge burden for residents," Adkins said. "We're hoping this is an anomaly."

The city uses car value estimates from J.D. Power in mid-February to determine valuations for the calendar year, Adkins said.

Under Virginia law, localities are required to use a subsidy provided by the state for local tax relief on the first $20,000 of assessed value for vehicles coded as personal use.

Vehicles assessed at $1,000 or less receive 100% relief.

Personal property bills will be mailed to taxpayers during the first week of May. Anyone with questions regarding their personal property taxes can call the commissioner of revenue office at 434-799-5145.

