With windfall expected from Danville casino, city eyes how to invest revenues

A purchase-and-sale agreement would be for a separate lot — where the $8 million worth of new construction would take place — next door. The city would enter into an agreement that calls for the developer to finance the cost of construction.

The developer would use historic tax credits to lower the cost of renovation of the existing building, which would be subdivided from the rest of the property. The plan is to lease that portion for 15 years, with a first right of refusal during the entire term.

The city would use $5.9 million from the initial $20 million in payments from Caesars to pay toward tenant up-fits for the new construction and set aside two years’ totals of lease/purchase payments.

Larking said city officials will meet with the developer, Ed Walker, with 2291 Schoolfield LLC, to discuss starting the project. Blair Construction in Pittsylvania County is building the project.

As for housing and neighborhood redevelopment, a new casino with 1,300 jobs brings the potential for more people buying homes in the city, he said. That makes upgrading of homes and keeping neighborhoods owner-based — instead of renter-based — all the more important, he said.

"There's a real chance here to get a good-paying job and then have that translate into a home purchase and the ability to have more financial security, which would be incredibly helpful to any family," he said.

