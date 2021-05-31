Woe with the flow: Repair made after 'one of the worst' water line breaks possible occurs in Chatham

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an advisory, the health department stated “residents, businesses, commercial and industrial water customers served by the Town of Chatham (including the Town of Chatham, service areas north of Chatham, customers in the Tightsqueeze area to include the High School, Middle School and the Dry Fork) service areas to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution.”

Officials recommend bringing tap water to a boil for a minute and then allowing it to cool before using. Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation and making ice while the notice is in place. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water, the health department explained.

God’s Pit Crew — a Danville-based disaster relief organization — handed out bottled water to residents Sunday at the former Old Dutch parking lot.

By Sunday night, Inframark had installed a temporary patch to the broken line, Pace reported on Facebook.

“I’m thankful that Inframark was able to get the leak fixed quickly, and we were able to have God’s Pit Crew and the fire department help with bottled and non-potable water for the town water customers,” Matt Bell, a member of Chatham Town Council, told the Register & Bee on Monday.