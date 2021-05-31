Woe with the flow: Repair made after 'one of the worst' water line breaks possible occurs in Chatham

Water slowly flowed back to normal Monday for residents of Chatham and neighboring areas after what leaders called one of the worst line ruptures possible occurred Saturday.
That leak marked the second major interruption in service this year.
It was about 2 p.m. Saturday when Inframark — a company responsible for public works operations in the town of Chatham — discovered a leak, town officials reported. After hours of searching, the leak was found at about 6:15 p.m. at Cherrystone Creek between the water plant and Columbia Forest Products.
The break was described as “one of the worst,” Chatham Mayor Will Pace said Saturday in a Facebook post. Pace used social media to relay updates to residents as the situation unfolded.
“Please look after your neighbors during this time,” the mayor said in one Facebook post.
Pace reported it happened “in a swampy forest area, the worst place to have such a break.” To compound an already bad situation, the pipe that broke — a 12-inch line — was 6 feet underwater.
To make repairs, crews had to divert water from the pipe. Those repair operations started Sunday morning.
By this time, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District had issued a boil water notice that will remain in effect until test samples determine it’s safe to drink again.
In an advisory, the health department stated “residents, businesses, commercial and industrial water customers served by the Town of Chatham (including the Town of Chatham, service areas north of Chatham, customers in the Tightsqueeze area to include the High School, Middle School and the Dry Fork) service areas to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution.”
Officials recommend bringing tap water to a boil for a minute and then allowing it to cool before using. Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation and making ice while the notice is in place. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water, the health department explained.
God’s Pit Crew — a Danville-based disaster relief organization — handed out bottled water to residents Sunday at the former Old Dutch parking lot.
By Sunday night, Inframark had installed a temporary patch to the broken line, Pace reported on Facebook.
“I’m thankful that Inframark was able to get the leak fixed quickly, and we were able to have God’s Pit Crew and the fire department help with bottled and non-potable water for the town water customers,” Matt Bell, a member of Chatham Town Council, told the Register & Bee on Monday.
By Monday afternoon, water was still filling tanks that service the Chatham area, Bell said.
“Because of how long it took to locate this break, I knew this was going to be one of the worst the town has had in a long time,” Bell said. “It’s paramount we take a close look at our infrastructure and figure out what we’ve got.”
In February, another water leak also caused a boil water noice for Chatham and Tightsqueeze.
Flooding in the Cherrystone Creek caused debris to break a section of a water line belonging to the town of Chatham, Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers said at the time.