Two new splash pads could be up and running in the city by this summer.

Grading is under way for a splash pad at Third Avenue off North Main Street and work for the second one at Doyle Thomas Park should begin soon.

Blair Construction Inc. in Gretna is the contractor for both projects, with the $1.7 million Third Avenue amenity expected to be complete early this summer, said Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia.

As for the second project, "We would expect somewhere toward the end of the month for it to start," Sgrinia said of the Doyle Thomas Park splash pad.

That project should be finished and in use by August, Sgrinia said.

Contracts for both projects call for them to be complete no more than 180 days, or about six months, from the start of their notices to proceed.

The notice to proceed for the Third Avenue splash pad was in November, and the one for the Doyle Thomas project takes effect next week.

As for work on the Third Avenue site, rain has interrupted work there, Sgrinia said.

"The weather has been a challenge," he said.

The splash pad in the North Main area will be located at Third Avenue and Rocklawn Place.

The 3,800-square-foot splash pad will be made of concrete with an acrylic finish on top for a non-slip surface, he said.

It will boast 15 water features including water shooting up from the deck and water-sprayers, as well. They will likely be motion-activated or triggered by a push-button mechanism, Sgrinia said.

Other amenities at the site of the pad will include a small playground, spaces around it for community use, parking lot and restrooms.

The Doyle Thomas Park splash pad will also come with new restrooms and new parking spaces at the site.

There is a third splash pad planned at Ballou Park, as well.

"We're still working through the conceptual design of that, but it's coming together quickly," Sgrinia said.

Officials have not sent out a request for proposals seeking bids for construction of the Ballou Park project yet, he said.

"We're getting close to sending out an RFP, but I don't know exactly when," Sgrinia said.

The splash pad projects have been in the works in the city for nearly two years.

As for the planned $12.68 million Riverfront Park, the notice to proceed for the project started Monday, and groundbreaking is expected to be held for that project soon. Blair Construction is the contractor for that endeavor, as well.

"They can start any time," Sgrinia said, adding that construction will take about 12 to 18 months.

The park will be built on about 4 acres at Main Street and Memorial Drive between the White Mill site and King Memorial Bridge.

It will include a street-level entrance on its southeast side — from Main Street and Memorial Drive — with an “artistic feature” to lure visitors. Those entering the park would then step down to a water feature — an interactive fountain and spray pad.

That area drops down about 10 feet and leads to a circular lawn. Open green space makes up a large portion of the park, which also would feature a staging area that could be used for small performance events. There would be an elevated walkway/viewing pier stretching about 20 to 25 feet above the park and part of the Dan River.

In the northern portion of the park close to the river, the Riverwalk Trail would snake across the park, bordered by green space. The trail would be 20 feet wide. A step-down terrace would lead to the river’s edge.

A small children’s play area would be at the western side of the park.

City officials also received five bids for conceptual work for the planned pedestrian bridge across the Dan River, a project that would bring back to life the roughly 100-year-old former Dan River Inc. bridge.

"We have not reviewed them yet," Sgrinia said Tuesday.

An RFP for the conceptual work was sent out in December.

Completed in 1921, the bridge connected Dan River Inc.’s White Mill, which housed the Dan River Inc. cotton mill’s weaving operations, to yarn mills on the north banks of the river — also known as the Long Mill property.