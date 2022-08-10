Grant continues Dan River Year AmeriCorps program; open interviews set Thursday, Friday

Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research recently was awarded near $334,000 to continue its Dan River Year AmeriCorps.

The money comes from AmeriCorps, the federal agency leading the nation’s volunteering and service efforts, according to a news release.

The local program aims to engage students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics — known as STEM — in Southern Virginia.

The Institute is hosting open interviews from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. No appointment is needed for the interviews.

The open interviews will fill positions in Danville, Martinsville and Pittsylvania, Henry and Halifax counties for community health educators, STEM/literacy tutors and STEM/literacy educators.

Only five programs in Virginia received AmeriCorps funding, according to the release. The Dan River Year AmeriCorps represents the only non-metro program awarded outside of Northern Virginia.

The Institute has acted as the lead agency for the Dan River Year AmeriCorps program since 2015.

With 14 service sites spanning Southern Virginia — including Pittsylvania County, Halifax County, and the cities of Martinsville and Danville — Dan River Year AmeriCorps connects individuals with opportunities to advance careers and education while providing service to the community.

The Institute, along with the Danville Regional Foundation, support the program's vision to address literacy challenges in the region by building STEMP capacity.

AmeriCorps members have opportunities to provide services that support education, disaster services, health, environmental stewardship, economic opportunity and service to veterans and military families, according to the release.

AmeriCorps members earn a stipend and financial awards for education as well as professional development and leadership skills.

To learn more, visit www.ialr.org/americorps or contact Dana Silicki at dana.silicki@ialr.org or 434-766-6729.