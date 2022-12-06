Grant funds new extrication equipment for Danville Life Saving Crew

An $85,000 grant from the JT-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust funded the purchase of new mobile extrication equipment for the Danville Life Saving Crew.

On any given month, the nonprofit rescue organization responds to more than 30 crashes in the Dan River Region, according to a news release.

Normally, the group's certified heavy rescue operations team heads out with what's known as the crash truck, a vehicle with special equipment used to free a person from the wreckage of a automobile crash, for example.

The length of the crash truck’s hydraulic hose has hampered operations over the years, the organization reports. That hose is critical in providing the power and strength to break through metal and other obstacles to remove a patient from a crash.

That's no longer a problem.

With the grant bestowed in August, the Danville Life Saving Crew purchased portable tools to aid in extrications.

The grant "allowed the Crew to expand its life-saving resources with the addition of Hurst rescue extrication portable tools,” Danville Life Saving Crew Chief Robbie Woodall said in a statement.

“These new tools support our efficient response to vehicle accidents and allow our certified team to assist inside industrial facilities where the structural situation was formerly beyond our capacity,” Bryan Fox, chief operations officer, said.

Specifically, the items are things like cutters, spreaders and rams.

The spreaders are used for opening doors and — just like the name implies — spreading, lifting and pulling. In addition, the spreaders have attachments to expand the capabilities.

Cutters are made to slice through sheet metal and a vehicle's steel framework. The ram, according to the news release, is made to straight push which is primarily used to widen existing openings or support an opening as crew members move patients through the opening.

The crash truck's hydraulic systems aren't needed to use these tools, Fox said.

“Each tool has its own pump and hydraulic fluid integrated into the tool allow the tool to function as a self-contained piece of equipment and is ergonomically designed and engineered to allow one rescuer to easily handle the tool without assistance,” Fox said.

“In addition to the extrication tools, the grant provided funding for helmets needed to protect the emergency responder," Woodall said. "Protection gear on the helmet includes attachable eye shields and multiple attachment points for flashlights, Go Pro cameras, Night Vision Goggles, and other tools."

For more information on the Danville Life Saving Crew and to review the 2021 annual report, visit https://www.dlsc.org/annual-report.