Grants OK'd for unannounced industry coming to Dan River Region
Grants OK'd for unannounced industry coming to Dan River Region

The Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority approved a draft of a local performance agreement for an unannounced economic development project during a special meeting Wednesday morning.

The 3-0 vote passed a resolution for the agreement that would involve an industry bringing its facility to Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park.

Under the agreement, RIFA would provide a land grant worth about $2.06 million and would apply for and disburse state grants and a state loan.

RIFA would also provide an industrial enhancement grant of up to $10.3 million in the form of tax rebates of 70% for 10 years on real estate taxes, machine and tool taxes, and business personal property taxes.

Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe would not provide details on the project.

“I can’t say more than what’s in the document,” Rowe told the Danville Register & Bee after the meeting held at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Any details about the project must remain confidential until the governor makes an announcement, Rowe told the RIFA board.

Under the draft agreement, Danville, Pittsylvania County and RIFA would provide incentives to the industry in exchange for the company meeting performance conditions within a four-year period.

