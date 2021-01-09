Gratitude, excitement and hope for COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities

Margie Stroud, a resident of Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Healthcare, has some pretty strong opinions about getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
“If God gives you a chance to get something to help you, then why would you be so stupid not to?” she asked.
Stroud, 86, has been a resident at Roman Eagle since 2016 and said during her 34 years of working for Dan River Mills, she had lots of shots, so as soon as the vaccine for COVID-19 became available, she wanted it.
“I never gave it one second thought,” she said. “Some of these people believe this virus is nothing, but it’s not.”
Stroud is ready for everyone to take the vaccine so she can get out of the isolation she has felt since nursing homes were closed down to visitation last March.
“Part of the time I have been confined to my room, but now I can go out into the solarium, and now down the hallway,” she said.
During the past few months she has only been able to see her “baby girl” inside one time, but then more positive cases eliminated inside visits. She has been able to have some window visits with her nearby children and brother, but is ready to get back to her life.
“It’s a sad, sad time in America,” she said.
First dose administered
Roman Eagle received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Jan. 3 and will receive the second on Jan. 23 administered by Walgreens, according to Peggy Moore, acting administrator at Roman Eagle.
“Prior to vaccination day we asked all residents if they wanted to take the vaccine and contacted each responsible party with overwhelming positive responses. Staff were also given the opportunity to get the vaccine,” she said.
Approximately 85% of the residents agreed to take the vaccine and 50% of staff.
“Of course, as with anything new, some had apprehension,” she said. “We held in-services and one-on-one meetings with our pharmacists and clinical staff to provide as much education as possible for our residents and staff, enabling them to make the choice they felt was right for them."
She said some expressed concern over side effects or possible long-term effects of the vaccine, but they were provided with as much information as possible and encouraged to read the CDC and Virginia Health Department publications.
“Our residents and families have expressed gratitude and a sense of hope for the future with the availability of the vaccine,” she said.
Stroud said that her message to everyone would be “take it.”
'Hoping and praying' for the vaccine
Riverside Health and Rehab Center had its first of three vaccination administrations of the vaccine on Wednesday, handled by CVS.
“We are very excited to be working with CVS and state health officials to gain access to the COVID-19 vaccine for our community,” said Adam Wiley, administrator of the facility. “Of course, we've all been hoping and praying for this moment for nearly a year and are thrilled to now have an effective tool to fight-back against this global pandemic.”
Kyle Swim, administrator of Piney Forest Health & Rehab Center, said the facility was “incredibly appreciative” to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 28 and is looking forward to the second vaccination date.
He said they were grateful to CVS for administering it.
“We have all lived through this prolonged tragedy together. As frontline health care workers, we are pleased and thankful to be included in the first round of prioritized vaccine distribution,” he said. “The general mood is excitement. Collectively, we all can’t wait to put COVID-19 behind us.”
The first of three vaccination clinics at Brookdale Danville Piedmont is scheduled for Jan. 26, according to Darlene Chapmon, administrator and executive director.
“We’re ecstatic. We’re ready for it,” she said. “It’s almost been a year, and our residents are super-excited.”
She anticipates all of the 50 residents will get it, but the administration is “still working on the staff.”
“Like the general public, they have some questions,” she said. “But I hope that once they see the first round goes well, they will feel better about it.
“We want 100% to get it. There are concerns about the rising numbers and concerns for everybody in the community,” she said.
Pleased to offer the vaccine
CVS will administer the first vaccine clinic on Tuesday at Stratford Health and Rehab said Sara Hazlewood, the facility’s administrator.
“We are pleased to offer the vaccine to all residents and staff,” she said. “Residents and their families are glad that we are taking the preventive measure to protect their health, safety and welfare.”
Jerry Haymore, a resident at Roman Eagle, and his brother, H.F. Haymore, who serves on the board at Roman Eagle, both received their first dose of the vaccine. Members of the board were considered employees of the facility.
“Jerry and I talked about it via Skype and thought it was in his best interest to take it,” H.F. said. “The virus has really been tough on the patients at Roman Eagle and their families. You think about them all the time but can’t be with them.
“I don’t like closing down the nursing homes, but you know it’s in their best interests. We hope the vaccine is going to be the salvation.”
CDC guidelines
Even after residents of nursing facilities receive both doses of the vaccine, however, there is still not a clear plan for when visitation can begin again.
The post-vaccination guidelines from the CDC are as follows: “Because information is currently lacking on vaccine effectiveness in the general population; the resultant reduction in disease, severity, or transmission; or the duration of protection, residents and healthcare personnel should continue to follow all current infection prevention and control recommendations to protect themselves and others from SARS-CoV-2 infection, regardless of their vaccination status.”
“Visitation is dependent on CDC and VDH guidelines,” said Moore. We certainly hope to soon resume in-house visitation in a safe manner. We are continuing to have window visits by appointment. For those whose rooms are on ground level families regularly visit at their windows.
“We are in hopes the vaccine will prove effective in curbing the spread of COVID, which should allow more lenient visitation guidelines.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.