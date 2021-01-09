Gratitude, excitement and hope for COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities

Margie Stroud, a resident of Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Healthcare, has some pretty strong opinions about getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

“If God gives you a chance to get something to help you, then why would you be so stupid not to?” she asked.

Stroud, 86, has been a resident at Roman Eagle since 2016 and said during her 34 years of working for Dan River Mills, she had lots of shots, so as soon as the vaccine for COVID-19 became available, she wanted it.

“I never gave it one second thought,” she said. “Some of these people believe this virus is nothing, but it’s not.”

Stroud is ready for everyone to take the vaccine so she can get out of the isolation she has felt since nursing homes were closed down to visitation last March.

“Part of the time I have been confined to my room, but now I can go out into the solarium, and now down the hallway,” she said.

During the past few months she has only been able to see her “baby girl” inside one time, but then more positive cases eliminated inside visits. She has been able to have some window visits with her nearby children and brother, but is ready to get back to her life.