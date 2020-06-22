Gretna 23-year-old dies in Friday evening crash

A Gretna man died in a Friday evening wreck in Halifax County, the Virginia State Police report.
At about 5:50 p.m. Friday, Alejandro R. Mayhew, 23, was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram north on Va. 603 when the vehicle ran off the road and into trees, police report.
Mayhew, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to Corinne Geller, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police.
The crash is still under investigation.
