Gretna 23-year-old dies in Friday evening crash
Crash

Alejandro R. Mayhew, 23, of Gretna, died in a Friday evening crash involving this 1997 Dodge Ram in Halifax County.

 Photo courtesy Virginia State Police

A Gretna man died in a Friday evening wreck in Halifax County, the Virginia State Police report.

At about 5:50 p.m. Friday, Alejandro R. Mayhew, 23, was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram north on Va. 603 when the vehicle ran off the road and into trees, police report.

Mayhew, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to Corinne Geller, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police.

The crash is still under investigation. 

