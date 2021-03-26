Gretna clinic to open next week with Johnson & Johnson vaccine

In Danville, a former mall department store was morphed into mega state vaccination site. In Gretna, the same transformation is happening with a vacant grocery store on a smaller scale.

Pittsylvania County is leasing the former Foodland building to create a community vaccination center in the northern, rural part of the county.

Plans are for the center to open on April 2 and offer 800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one of three currently available and the only one that requires just one shot.

Officials previously thought the Moderna vaccine would be administrated — and on some days that may be the case — but the Johnson & Johnson version will be given on April 2 and April 8, county spokesperson Caleb Ayers told the Register & Bee on Friday morning.

Ayers said the county is still working up a schedule for the clinic based on demand. For example, it's possible it may open Thursday for a smaller distribution of the Moderna vaccine through a partnership with Danville and the state group working at the former J.C. Penney store.

"We are planning on having vaccination clinics there multiple times a week on an as-needed basis," Ayers wrote in an email to the Register & Bee on Friday morning. But for now, the official first day is April 2.

