Gretna clinic to open next week with Johnson & Johnson vaccine

In Danville, a former mall department store was morphed into mega state vaccination site. In Gretna, the same transformation is happening with a vacant grocery store on a smaller scale.
Pittsylvania County is leasing the former Foodland building to create a community vaccination center in the northern, rural part of the county.
Plans are for the center to open on April 2 and offer 800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one of three currently available and the only one that requires just one shot.
Officials previously thought the Moderna vaccine would be administrated — and on some days that may be the case — but the Johnson & Johnson version will be given on April 2 and April 8, county spokesperson Caleb Ayers told the Register & Bee on Friday morning.
Ayers said the county is still working up a schedule for the clinic based on demand. For example, it's possible it may open Thursday for a smaller distribution of the Moderna vaccine through a partnership with Danville and the state group working at the former J.C. Penney store.
"We are planning on having vaccination clinics there multiple times a week on an as-needed basis," Ayers wrote in an email to the Register & Bee on Friday morning. But for now, the official first day is April 2.
Because it's a closed point-of-dispensing facility, vaccines will be available via appointment only. This particular clinic is using an independent registration and scheduling system separate from the state's online portal.
Eligible residents may sign-up by calling 434-432-3582 and leaving a full name and phone number. The line — open 24/7 — is for messages only, a county news release stated. Someone should return the call to schedule an appointment. If there's a busy signal, officials said residents should try calling back later.
"We are excited to be working with the local health department and countless community partners to offer vaccines for our county residents at the Gretna Community Vaccination Clinic," Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said in the release. "We are doing everything in our power to ensure that residents in every corner of our community have access to the COVID-19 vaccine."
While the city of Danville was able to have access to the vacant store shuttered last year at the Danville Mall for no cost, Pittsylvania County is leasing the former Gretna grocery store for $30,000 for multiple months, the release said.
"We are ecstatic that the old grocery store was available and met the needs for the county's clinic," Tim Clark, a representative for the Gretna facility at 301 North Main St., said in the release. "Its location provides a great opportunity for citizens in Northern Pittsylvania County to conveniently access the vaccine."
The county, city and Pittsylvania-Danville Health District are joining forces for this clinic. The goal is to immunize those "most susceptible to the serious effects of COVID-19," a news release said. The health district is in Phase 1c of the state's vaccination plan.
Anyone over the age of 65 and a wide array of essential workers are eligible to receive a vaccination. In addition, those ages 16 to 64 with certain medical conditions also are eligible.
“We continue to work with partners to make vaccines available to residents, as conveniently as possible and as quickly as supply allows,” said Dr. Scott J. Spillmann, director of local health district. “These vaccines are available completely free of charge to the recipient, and they have been proven to be safe and effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death."