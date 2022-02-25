Gretna library about to begin new chapter with renovations

The Gretna branch of the Pittsylvania County Public Library system is about to open a new chapter of renovations long delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors have allotted about $500,000 for the building's renovation. The library's foundation has raised about $453,000 for new furnishings and fixtures, a news release reported.

In the works since 2019, the coronavirus caused a few hurdles to get to this point. In addition, the dramatic jump in construction costs associated with supply chain shortages have driven up the price tag.

“This library will be a great asset for the Gretna community and for all county residents,” Pittsylvania County Public Library Director Lisa Tuite said in a statement. “We could not do it without the leadership of the Board of Supervisors, the hard work of the Library Board and Foundation, and the generous support of local foundations, businesses, and citizens.”

The project is divided into six phase in an effort to minimize disruption of services. Daniels Construction was awarded the contract to handle the first phase impacting the front doors and bathrooms. In turn, that'll set the stage for expansion throughout the 6,375-square foot building.

Other phases will remove walls and classroom fixtures formerly occupied by Danville Community College. The college used the space from 1999 — when the building was constructed — up until late 2015, the release reported.

Ultimately, that area will become a community meeting room, public computer space and expanded reading and video selections for adult fiction, nonfiction, large print, audiobooks, videos and newspapers and magazines.

The current library space will transform into a new teen reading and study area among other features.

“The Board of Supervisors is happy to support this important community project, especially considering the impressive fundraising efforts that are making this happen,” Vic Ingram, board chairman, said. “We are confident that these renovations will improve the experience of everyone who visits the Gretna Library for years to come.

Other plans include outdoor facilities courtesy of a grant for landscape design provided by the Danville Regional Foundation and the J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust, the release stated.

“The exterior design is vibrant, exciting, and will really bring all the fun of the library and its new interior outside for the community to enjoy,” said Tuite.