Gretna man killed in early Tuesday morning crash in Pittsylvania County

A Gretna man died in an early Tuesday morning crash on U.S. 58 in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police report.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities report 62-year-old Lee Tucker Bernard was traveling west on U.S. 58 — near Va. 687 — when the 2002 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line. It then ran off the right side of the highway and flipped. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, police reported.
The crash is still under investigation.
