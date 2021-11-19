Gretna woman dies in Thursday afternoon crash

An 80-year-old Gretna woman died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, the Virginia State Police reported.
It happened at about 5 p.m. on Blue Ridge Drive, about two-tenths of a mile south of Spring Road in Pittsylvania County.
Authorities reported Patricia Ann Bowman was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan traveling north on Blue Ridge Drive. The van ran off the left side of the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned.
Bowman, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, police said.
The crash is still under investigation.
—From staff reports
