Grocery, hardware stores see spike in sales after snow forecast for Dan River Region

Dominion Hardware sold 75 sleds and sold out of its kerosene heaters Wednesday following the forecast for a winter storm this coming weekend.

“Yesterday was very brisk,” manager Shae Hughes told the Danville Register & Bee during a lull in business at the Kentuck Road store Thursday. “People are preparing more.”

The six kerosene heaters Dominion had in stock before Wednesday sat in the store for two weeks until customers snatched them up.

“No one wants to buy them until there’s a forecast,” she said.

As for the sleds, the most they usually sell are about a couple of dozen as Christmas gifts during the holidays.

“Otherwise, they sit here,” Hughes said.

At hardware and grocery stores in the city, customers have snagged milk, bread, eggs, meat, propane items, generators, shovels and other items.

According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, there is a 30% chance of snow Saturday night, with snow expected before 4 p.m. Sunday, and then sleet. Chances of precipitation are 90%.

Sleet is also anticipated before 10 p.m. Sunday, with a chance of precipitation at 80%, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday night will see a low around 20, with a high near 30 Sunday, before dipping slightly to around 25 Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs Monday are expected to be close to 40, with sunny skies predicted. Lows will sink to around 18 that night.

Over at Old Dutch Supermarket at North Main Street, assistant manager Dwayne Kinder usually does not work the registers, and the store doesn’t normally have all three of its registers open. But Thursday morning was different.

“Usually, we’re good with one register,” Kinder said just after ringing up a long line of customers during a rush. “All three of our registers are open today.”

Customers picked up staples including milk, bread and eggs.

“A whole lot of people are getting breakfast items,” Kinder said, adding that the store had recently ordered double the normal amount of milk for its shelves.

Midtown Market owner Jan Grant Harris summed up conditions at her store, “Very busy. Very busy.”

The store was selling large amounts of its popular chicken salad as well as beef, milk, bread and produce, she said. Produce sales have gone up by half, she added.

Business has doubled at the store since news of the snow forecast spread.

At Riverside True Value Hardware, salesman Tim Hullender said customers were picking up propane, ice melts, generators, snow shovels, gas cans and kerosene heaters.

The store sold out of propane.

“People are buying it up,” Hullender said.

Riverside True Value previously had 14 kerosene heaters, but had just four left by Thursday morning.

“Before the day’s out, we’ll be out of kerosene heaters,” Hullender said.

Customer volume has fluctuated at the store, with patrons forming long lines at the register only to clear out.

“It just comes in waves,” Hullender said.

Back at Dominion Hardware, customers have also bought lots of batteries, heat lamps, kerosene wicks and cedar shavings, Hughes said.

When snow is in the forecast, customers flock to stores.

“It’s definitely good for sales,” Hughes said.

