Group hired to search for new schools leader in Danville; departing superintendent says he'll likely take job in northern Virginia system

Danville Public Schools is hiring a group to conduct a search for a new superintendent as outgoing school division leader Stanley Jones prepares to likely head to another executive-level position in northern Virginia.
"I wish them the best of luck in finding a new leader," Jones said Sunday.
He would not reveal on the record which district he would be working for, but said an official announcement would come this week.
"I have an opportunity in northern Virginia that I am seriously considering," Jones said.
Jones' resignation was announced after a special called meeting of the Danville School Board on June 11 and his last day on the job in Danville is June 30.
The move came just one week after the Virginia Department of Education delivered a spotty review of the division’s progress across four key academic and administrative areas.
During its regular meeting Thursday night, the school board voted 6-0 to hire the Virginia School Boards Association to conduct a search for Jones' replacement.
During the meeting, school board member Crystal Averett Cobbs said she did not want to wait until the next meeting in July — when newly elected members will officially join the board — to vote on the matter.
"I'd like to make a motion as soon as possible so we can move forward," Cobbs said just before making the motion.
Board member Brandon Atkins asked how big the scope of the search would be.
"It's a national search, so it wouldn't be limited to our geographical area," Cobbs said.
During an interview Sunday, board chairwoman Terri Hall said the cost of the contract with the association — which is based on student enrollment numbers — would be about $11,500 plus clerical expenses and possible travel, meals and lodging costs for job candidates.
The association represents and helps many school divisions in their search for superintendents, Hall said of the school board's decision to hire the group.
"They seem to be the choice of the majority of school boards," Hall said.
The candidate search will include the association creating surveys and gathering input from teachers, staff and the community on what they would like to see in a new superintendent. The hired group will help set a timeline for when a candidate will be selected, Hall said.
The school system, by law, has 180 days to replace Jones.
Virginia School Boards Association is a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards that promotes excellence in public education through advocacy, training and services, according to the group's web site.
As for the city school division, Jones said math scores and graduation rates have gone up and suspensions are down.
He will miss those he worked with, especially Allison Petty, the executive assistant to the superintendent, Jones said.
"I will really miss our staff," he said. "That's the most painful part of it."
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.