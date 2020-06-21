Group hired to search for new schools leader in Danville; departing superintendent says he'll likely take job in northern Virginia system

"I'd like to make a motion as soon as possible so we can move forward," Cobbs said just before making the motion.

Board member Brandon Atkins asked how big the scope of the search would be.

"It's a national search, so it wouldn't be limited to our geographical area," Cobbs said.

During an interview Sunday, board chairwoman Terri Hall said the cost of the contract with the association — which is based on student enrollment numbers — would be about $11,500 plus clerical expenses and possible travel, meals and lodging costs for job candidates.

The association represents and helps many school divisions in their search for superintendents, Hall said of the school board's decision to hire the group.

"They seem to be the choice of the majority of school boards," Hall said.

The candidate search will include the association creating surveys and gathering input from teachers, staff and the community on what they would like to see in a new superintendent. The hired group will help set a timeline for when a candidate will be selected, Hall said.

The school system, by law, has 180 days to replace Jones.