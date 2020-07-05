Group wants banners in Danville honoring Camilla Williams and Lady Astor as city eyes program for local heroes

A local group wants to put up banners in Danville honoring Camilla Williams and Lady Astor.
Chad Martin, executive director of History United, said he hopes the banners will be up by late August or early September.
History United would sponsor the banners if they go up.
"It's for people to see that somebody has made national, global attention that came from Danville," Martin said Sunday. "It speaks volumes to the environment Danville can create for someone to make it globally."
History United is a local group that “uses local history to encourage investment in the future of the Dan River Region and to build a strong collaborative network of organizations and individuals committed to positive change,” according to its website.
Martin said his group will seek the rights to use Williams' and Astor's images on the banners.
The city of Danville plans to establish a banner program for local heroes. The idea will come before Danville City Council soon, possibly later this month, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.
"There have been many people that have come from Danville that have gone on to have national and international acclaim," Larking said. "There's a lot of reasons for Danville to be proud of its local heroes."
History United would apply for and pay for the banners, Martin said. He is not sure how large the banners would be or what colors they would display.
Once the city's banner program is established, anyone would be able to apply to have banners put up, Larking said.
Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said the banners could likely be installed at entryways into the city, such as Riverside Drive or South Boston Road. He added that the idea for the banner program would likely be presented at Danville City Council's second meeting in August.
Previous attempts to establish the program in 2018 and more recently were sidetracked by flooding — including Tropical Storm Michael — and the coronavirus pandemic, respectively, Drazenovich said.
Danvillian Nancy Langhorne Astor became, at age 40 in 1919, the first woman to take a seat in the British House of Commons at a time when most women in the United States, including Danvillians, didn’t have the right to vote.
Astor was born at her parents’ home on Main Street in Danville on May 19, 1879.
She represented Plymouth Sutton in the House of Commons for 26 years, supporting welfare reforms, equal voting rights, the development and expansion of nursery schools for children’s education, and the recruitment of women into the civil service, the police force and the House of Lords.
She died on May 2, 1964.
Danville native Williams, the first African American woman to perform in a major American opera house, will also have a historical highway marker erected for her in Danville.
Williams, who also became the first Black artist to receive a contract from New York City Opera, was born in Danville in 1919 and died in Bloomington, Indiana, in January 2012.
Williams performed the role of Cio-Cio San in “Madame Butterfly.” The show opened at the New York City Opera on May 15, 1946. Williams would also become the first Black artist to receive a contract from the opera.
She went on to achieve worldwide acclaim, becoming a cultural ambassador for the U.S. State Department and touring 14 countries in Africa, performing at the White House and later touring parts of Asia, New Zealand and Australia. She was also the first Black singer in a major role at the Vienna State Opera in Austria.
The Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History currently has an exhibit on Williams. There is also a 6.5-acre park named after her at 700 Memorial Drive.
"I would love to have Camilla Williams on a banner and certainly Lady Astor as well," said Elsabe Dixon, executive director of the museum. "That sounds like a good thing."
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
