Group wants banners in Danville honoring Camilla Williams and Lady Astor as city eyes program for local heroes

History United would apply for and pay for the banners, Martin said. He is not sure how large the banners would be or what colors they would display.

Once the city's banner program is established, anyone would be able to apply to have banners put up, Larking said.

Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said the banners could likely be installed at entryways into the city, such as Riverside Drive or South Boston Road. He added that the idea for the banner program would likely be presented at Danville City Council's second meeting in August.

Previous attempts to establish the program in 2018 and more recently were sidetracked by flooding — including Tropical Storm Michael — and the coronavirus pandemic, respectively, Drazenovich said.

Danvillian Nancy Langhorne Astor became, at age 40 in 1919, the first woman to take a seat in the British House of Commons at a time when most women in the United States, including Danvillians, didn’t have the right to vote.

Astor was born at her parents’ home on Main Street in Danville on May 19, 1879.