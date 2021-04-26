Growing a solution for hunger, Urban Farm planning for a bountiful harvest this year at Danville food pantry

The ground is ready, the plants are waiting and once all danger of frost is past, the Urban Farm at God’s Storehouse will start growing fresh produce.

The project, which began in 2017, is now under the careful eye of Stephanie Adkins, Urban Farm manager. She began in September after the board of God’s Storehouse, a local nonprofit food pantry, approved her part-time position.

Looking out over the almost acre of land of the Urban Farm, Adkins sees a vision of what the farm can accomplish.

“Let’s use what God gave us and be part of the solution,” said Adkins, who grew up on a farm in Pittsylvania County.

Although her job is part-time, she said she is at the farm at all hours, especially early in the morning and sometimes in the evening.

“I’m here to do what needs to be done,” she said.

Adkins plans to build upon the work of AmeriCorps VISTA — Volunteers in Service to America — workers who have previously worked to turn the land into a fully sustainable farm.

“Last year we grew and donated 800 pounds of food to the God’s Storehouse customers, and this year we plan on 1,000 pounds with the summer and fall crops,” she said.