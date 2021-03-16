Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin visits Danville

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin made a stop in Danville to talk to to supporters at Crema & Vine on Tuesday evening.

"I am a conservative, I'm a man of faith," Youngkin, who grew up in Richmond and Virginia Beach, told about 20-30 supporters at the coffee and wine bar.

"I believe I can win."

Youngkin worked at The Carlyle Group for 25 years, and played a role in making it into one of the leading investment firms in the world, according to his campaign's web site.

He has 30 years of business experience.